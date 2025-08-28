Catch this rising country star before he hits the big time

By LOIS KINDLE

Country music artist Emmet Stevens Jr. will perform live Sept. 8 at the Freedom Plaza Auditorium in Sun City Center, and the concert is open to the public. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. with the show starting at 2.

Tickets are $10 at the door, and parking is free in the Freedom Plaza visitors’ lot.

The show’s proceeds will benefit the 2025 SouthShore Walk to End Alzheimer’s – a cause that resonates deeply for many in South Shore communities – and go directly to the Gulf Coast Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, a tax-exempt, 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization, to help further its efforts to find a cure.

Hosting the Emmet Stevens Jr. concert as a fundraiser comes naturally to Freedom Plaza. The walk actually began at Freedom Plaza’s Gulf View Terrace 17 years ago, and the continuing care residence for seniors has been deeply involved ever since. Moved to the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center after the first event, the Walk attracted involvement and grew rapidly over the years as a community-wide event.

Emmet Stevens Jr. was born in Tampa and calls Dade City home. He grew up the son of a pastor who established a cowboy church, where he first sang in public at age 11. Music and spirituality have been intertwined in his life ever since.

According to multiple sources, he picked up the guitar during a break from college – and never looked back. At age 20, he began performing in local bars, where he quickly gained popularity and a loyal following.

Stevens Jr. blends his original songs with soulful renditions of country classics and delivers his vocals with a raw authenticity. His debut single, “Dunn with You,” is a nostalgic breakup song showcasing his storytelling style.

He writes his own songs, performs frequently with his band and has opened for an array of country acts, including LOCASH, Jerrod Niemann, Josh Turner and the Bellamy Brothers.

A rising star in Florida’s country music scene, Stevens Jr. is known for his high-energy performances and heartfelt sound. His music delights audiences everywhere. Don’t miss the chance to see him live – before he hits the big time – and support a great cause while you’re at it.

This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place Saturday, Oct. 4, at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, 1971 Haverford Ave.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, the Alzheimer’s Association offers a live, 24/7 helpline. Call 800-272-3900 for free information, resources or support.

For more on the 2025 SouthShore Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/southshorewalk/ or call Connie Lesko at 813-927-1147.