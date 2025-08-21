Sumner Football returns to the tank

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The football season is always susceptible to weather and Friday, Aug. 15, was a stormy night for South Shore football. The first Stingray game, a home exhibition, aka the “Kickoff Classic,” was impacted by thunderstorms throughout the area that had other schools canceling or playing shortened games. But Sumner head coach George Selvie wanted to see his team on the field and worked with the Jesuit HS staff to agree to give it until 9:00 p.m. before canceling the game. The decision worked out, and the teams, delayed from the 7:30 start time to nearly 9, took the field and were underway around 9:10 p.m. Faithful fans were rewarded for waiting out the weather, and the home sideline was abuzz for the return of Stingray football.

The Jesuit Tigers won the toss and elected to take the ball for the first possession of the game. Since this game would not count in the standings, the head coaches agreed to play the game with a running clock. The Tigers took the opening kickoff, and the Stingray defense forced a stop and a punt. On the ensuing punt, Sumner was called for a substitution penalty, and the Tigers had new life after a 15-yard penalty. Jesuit cashed in with a swing pass down the Tiger sideline to Hazekiah Davis who went 50 yards for the game’s only score. It was the only down moment for a Stingray defense that kept Senior QB Will Griffin on his toes, and the secondary stymied the Tiger receivers. Griffin is 13th on ESPN’s Florida 100 prospect list, but Sumner was ready. Robert Garcia, junior defensive back, had a big night for the Stingray defense and ended one of the Tigers drives with a sack and forced fumble. He finished the game with five tackles, two for a loss. The ’Rays defensive pressure accounted for nine QB hurries, keeping Griffin on the move to avoid big losses and forcing rushed decisions.

The Jesuit defense also created pressure against Stingray QB Antonio Balaguer, and the wet field seemed to wreak havoc with snaps on both sides that sailed past the QBs. Balaguer came out for the third quarter and ignited a Stingray drive. He scrambled out of the pocket and completed a 30-yard sideline pass to Tyler Lynch that put the Stingrays inside the Tiger 40-yard line. However, on the next play, the Jesuit defensive pressure reached Balaguer for a sack that ended the threat. The pace of the game, because of the running clock, limited the number of possessions to four per team, keeping the scoring chances scarce.

The game was called with three minutes left in the third quarter with lightning in the distance. The game was a great chance to for both teams, especially the Stingrays, to get meaningful snaps in game situations to prepare for the home opener next week, Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m., vs. Bartram Trail. It gives Coach Selvie and his staff game film to look at to make tweaks and build the game plan. As Coach Selvie offered, there are a few things to clean up. And the coaching staff has a strong defensive game to create momentum coming into the home opener.

For more South Shore action, look for Steve Jackson’s write-up covering the other South Shore HS games.

