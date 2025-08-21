SouthShore Recovery Club welcomes all 12-step programs

By LOIS KINDLE

A new nonprofit organization called SouthShore Recovery Club was formed earlier this year to provide a safe, inclusive and accessible space for all 12-Step recovery groups in southern Hillsborough County to gather.

With more than 200 combined years of sobriety, its founding board is “passionate about creating a place where individuals in all stages of recovery can make find support, make connections and heal, said Susie Crump, one of 20 founding members and its administrator.

“Every person on the board is in recovery for drugs, alcohol or family support and participate in 12-Step programs,” she said. “We’re based in South Shore, but we currently have no permanent home. We meet in alternating locations, as available, and support any 12-Step program.

Currently, groups like Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Cocaine Anonymous and Al-Anon rent space in local churches, community centers and other places that offer a private and supportive environment.

SouthShore Recovery Club is actively raising funds and seeking a property to rent or own to serve the immediate needs of local 12-step recovery groups. It invites anyone’s ideas, donations and volunteer support, especially for organizing fundraising events and outreach efforts. Every action counts in securing a space where recovery thrives. By working together, everyone can make a meaningful difference.

SSRC is part of a vibrant recovery community in southern Hillsborough and is made up of dedicated members from local 12-step groups. United by a commitment to service, these individuals volunteer in rehab centers, jails and treatment facilities across Hillsborough and Manatee counties. They witness the daily struggles of addiction – and the transformative power of encouragement, connection and hope.

You’re invited

• The SouthShore Recovery Club is hosting a free, informational meeting from 7 to 9 p.m., Aug. 27 at the Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 1st Ave. NE, Ruskin. Part meet-and-greet, part introduction to the group, the event will feature engaging speakers with deep experience in addiction and recovery. All are welcome to attend and learn more about the club’s mission and upcoming initiatives. Light refreshments will be available.

• Its next fundraising event for the 501 © 3 charity will take place Aug. 24 at The Alley at SouthShore, 10221 Big Bend Road, Riverview. The bowling tournament features three games, a handicap system and three payouts. The cost per bowler is $40, a portion of which will be donated to the SouthShore Recovery Club. There’s only room for 96 participants, so sign up by calling The Alley at 813-672-8353 or go by in person.

Youth bowlers are welcome, but they must be USBC certified.

• Another fundraiser that’s currently ongoing is a raffle for a four-hour fishing charter on a 24-foot SeaPro for up to three to be booked between Oct. 1, 2025, and Feb. 1, 2026, with Capt. Reese Hickok of Tampa Bay Fishing Charters. Tickets are $5 for 1, $20 for 5 and $30 for 10. The drawing will take place Oct. 1.

All proceeds benefit the SouthShore Recovery Club.

The charter includes fishing licenses, life vests and safety equipment, live bait, Shimano reels and Temple Fork Outfitters rods, ice and water.

For tickets text or call Shannon at 478-320-8469.

For more information on the SouthShore Recovery Club, email ssrecoveryclub@gmail.com or call 813-469-2973 or 856-506-1946.