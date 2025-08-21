Riverview couple launches Apex Sight Solutions for home inspection services

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

More than just a home inspection business, Apex Sight Solutions is a legacy in the making for Riverview residents Robert and Amanda Lendenmann, who are committed to serving their community with expertise and faith-based values.

Founded in June, Apex offerings go beyond the typical pre-purchase evaluation. These include annual health-of-your-home inspections to identify maintenance needs before they escalate into costly repairs. The company also specializes in pre- and post-hurricane inspections, crucial for insurance claims and storm preparedness, as well as inspections for pools and spas.

Additional services include 4-point and wind mitigation inspections for insurance purposes, pre-drywall inspections for new builds and 11-month warranty inspections to address issues before builder warranties expire. Apex utilizes drones for aerial shots and roof analysis, and upcoming services include commercial inspections, renovation loan consulting, and mold and water intrusion assessments.

Robert Lendenmann’s extensive background in construction and aircraft maintenance, combined with Amanda Lendenmann’s legal and administrative expertise, forms the foundation of their veteran-owned business. Together, they aim to create a legacy for their daughter while serving their community with integrity and Christian principles.

As a child raised by a handyman father, Lendenmann said it was an eye-opener, as a student in shop classes, when his classmates were excited to get to “play” with tools they had never used before. “Saws and drills, I’d been playing with them since I was knee-high,” Lendenmann said. “I didn’t have the Fisher-Price workbench and tool belt. I had actual hammers, screws and cut-off blocks of lumber.”

Lendenmann’s love of building and fixing served him well, as he worked more than a decade in construction, including electrical and plumbing work. Next came 13 years in the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft maintainer, responsible for ensuring the safety, functionality and readiness of military aircraft.

Amanda Lendenmann said she complements her husband’s technical expertise with her legal and administrative background. “I’m very organized and it was a no-brainer,” she said. “He wanted to do the inspections, and he wanted me to run everything else to make sure the business was going in the right direction.”

The Lendenmanns describe their business journey as one of obedience to God’s prompting. ​ The calling to start a business came shortly after they moved to Riverview in 2020, but the pandemic delayed the effort. Called again last year, Lendenmann got to work, studying and securing the certifications he needed and drawing up the marketing plans for the business, including its name, logo and brand positioning statement. The statement reflects the couple’s commitment to current and future services and reads, in part, that “grounded in Christian principals of truth, integrity and service,” the company is a “premier property insight firm that delivers top-tier residential and commercial inspection services, enhanced by advanced aerial technology.” The motto reads: “Vision with purpose. Integrity from above.”

Lendenmann views his business as a ministry, through which he educates people so that they “don’t have to burn through their savings” to fix things that don’t need to be fixed or to ignore minor problems that become bigger issues down the road.

Case in point, roof vents with rubber boots can degrade under the hot sun. The paste fails, water seeps in and it damages insulation, sheet rock and, possibly, the truss. If left unaddressed, the intrusion can lead to mold issues, resulting in much costlier repairs. A timely inspection and roofer intervention can prevent this.

As for running a new business, the Lendenmanns have found that patience is a virtue.

“I was told when we were starting out, don’t just dive in headfirst,” Robert Lendenmann said. “If you’re a little slow, it’s going to hurt. Pace yourself. Just trust God that business will come as it needs to and as you’re ready for it.”

For more on Apex Sight Solutions certifications, and a full list of services, visit www.apexsightsolutions.com or call 813-860-8374.