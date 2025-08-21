Oops A Daisy begins new chapter in Ruskin

By LOIS KINDLE

Oops A Daisy Flowers & Gifts – one of the few remaining retail florists in South Shore – has found a new home at 1517 U.S. 41 S, just north of Ruskin Bait & Tackle.

Family-owned and -operated by Roger Nation and Willow Morgan, Oops A Daisy Flowers & Gifts is highly regarded throughout the community for its high-quality, stunning arrangements and friendly, reliable service.

After her mother, Laura Nation, passed away nearly two years ago, Morgan, 21, stepped forward as the face of the business. She honors her mom’s legacy every day by elevating Nation’s floral artistry and impeccable attention to detail.

“We’ve all been amazed how at her age and under difficult circumstances [she] has been able to handle all this and do it successfully,” said her grandmother, Dee Hood, an award-winning artist and videographer. “She’s learned how to design as well, if not better, than her mom.”

Morgan grew up on a farm [Morgan Farms] and has always had an affinity for plants and flowers.

“My entire family has dirt under our nails,” the 2020 Lennard High School graduate said. “I like being able to use my talents to make something beautiful, do it right and bring joy to people. I can’t imagine being in any other kind of business.

“My mother set me up beautifully, and now I’m ready to grow [the business],” she continued. “It’s such an opportunity, and I know I have to make the most of it.”

Relocating to a new site became necessary after new owners took over Oops A Daisy’s former location on Big Bend Road.

“Our values did not align, so I decided to move,” Morgan said. “We’re in the process of getting new signage from South Shore Signs, and I’ve been personally beautifying our storefront.”

Oops A Daisy is an independent florist, established in 2014. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, year ’round except for major holidays, the shop offers an exceptional array of floral arrangements for all occasions, including variety bouquets in vases; carry presentations; cut, loose flowers; all kinds of flowering and nonflowering plants; casket and standing sprays, wreaths, ultra pieces; and more.

Morgan carries roses, hydrangea, lilies, Gerber daisies, sunflowers, stock (Matthiola incana), carnations and other flowers on a regular basis and can order peonies, tulips and orchids on request.

The shop also features balloons, stuffed animals and chocolates. Same-day delivery is available until noon, as well as in-store pick-up. All major credit cards, cash and debit cards are accepted forms of payment.

“The Firehouse Cultural Center has a long history with Oops A Daisy,” said Beth Stein, director of operations. “Laura used to instruct seasonal flower-arranging workshops here several times a year.

“Both the Firehouse and I personally have used Oops a Daisy for fun and bright birthday surprises, fundraising events, special engagements and other occasions,” she continued. “Every arrangement is creative and unique, and the flowers are always long-lasting and look spectacular.”

For more information or to place an order, visit www.flowersbyoopsadaisy.com/, the shop’s Facebook Page or call 813-672-7677.