Obituaries for the week of August 21, 2025

Robi G. Jackson, 82, of New Castle, NH, and Sun City Center, FL, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2025. Born on October 5, 1942, in Portsmouth, NH, to Harold Morris Glaser and Janice (Rosenbloom) Glaser, Robi lived a vibrant life filled with art, love and adventure.

A 1960 graduate of Portsmouth High School, Robi pursued her passion for art at the Rhode Island School of Design, earning her bachelor’s degree in 1964. That same year, she married her beloved John Jackson, embarking on a remarkable 62-year journey as a devoted wife and cherished partner. Together, they founded ARJAY Hardware in Exeter, NH, now owned by their son, Daniel Jackson, of New Castle, NH.

Robi’s artistic spirit shone brightly. While John served in the Navy, she taught art in elementary and high schools in Virginia, New Jersey and Florida. Her own creations graced art shows in New Hampshire and Florida, and she was a past member of the New Hampshire Art Association, as well as the Sun City Center Art Club and Phoenix Art Group, where she served as past president. Robi’s generosity extended to her community; she volunteered as a tutor and secretary for The Hope Fund for Children in Wimauma, FL, supporting at-risk youth.

An avid gardener, Robi found joy in crafting vibrant landscapes, viewing gardening as another form of art. She was a proud member of the Sun City Center Garden Club and cherished her time discussing literature with her book club, “The Book Worms.” A true adventurer, Robi had a curiosity about the world and visited over 65 countries with her husband, John, embracing the beauty and people of each destination. When asked about her travels, she’d smile and say, “Every country has its own beauty and wonderful people.”

She loved animals and spent quality time observing wildlife in the backyards of her homes in Florida and New Hampshire. Every year, she was excited to view the sandhill cranes nesting in Florida and deer nursing their fawns in her New Hampshire backyard. She never tired of outdoor life experiences. Robi was an avid sunrise watcher.

Robi was a great friend to many, her warmth and kindness leaving a lasting impact. She and John spent winters in Sun City Center, FL, and summers in New Castle, NH, surrounded by loved ones.

Per Robi’s wishes, no funeral or service will be held; she asked to be remembered for her love of life, art and compassion for all living things.

Robi is survived by her devoted husband, John Jackson; son, Daniel Jackson, and grandchildren, Alyssa (New Castle, NH), and Nicholas (Portsmouth, NH); daughter, Meredith Wade, and grandchildren, Mason and Jessica, and two great-grandchildren (Davis, CA); sister, Judy O’Neal (Olathe, KS); brothers, Jeff Glaser (Hillsborough, NJ), and Gerry Glaser (Olathe, KS); and many nieces and nephews.

