Apollo Beach teen creates mural for GOW renovation

By LOIS KINDLE

Girls of the World Inc. founder Lea Manningham is dedicated to uplifting girls of all ages and teaching them the power of giving back to their communities.

Recently, 16-year-old Gabrielle “Gabby” Bradshaw volunteered her time and artistic gifts to transform a blank wall in the organization’s creativity corner into a vibrant mural.

“When I moved here from Chicago with my family several years ago, I didn’t know anyone. I had no friends,” said Gabrielle “Gabby” Bradshaw, a Lennard High School Collegiate Academy sophomore. “Miss Lea has done so much for me since I met her in 2022, and I just wanted to give back.”

Gabby, who teaches a weekly art class on Thursday evenings to fellow Girls of the World members, spent four to five hours drawing the mural and another eight hours painting it the next day.

Her mother, Sylvia Bradshaw, who serves on the Girls of the World executive board, said Gabby’s passion for art began early.

“Even at age 2, she could spot beauty – and the unusual – in everyday things,” Bradshaw said. “She loves painting and working with her hands, and she’s the kind of kid who genuinely enjoys helping others. I think that’s why she wants to become an anesthesiologist.”

When the office renovation began in May – thanks to a donation of $5,650 from Community Foundation Tampa Bay – Manningham stood before a blank wall and asked, “What are we going to do with this?”

Gabby didn’t hesitate. “I’ll take care of it,” she said. And just like that, the wall became hers.

“The mural was entirely her idea, and everything she did was freehand,” Manningham said. “I gave her no input, other than to make it look pretty and represent Girls of the World. She came up with the design and the wording.”

Manningham was deeply moved by the result.

“I loved everything about it,” she said. “I was so proud of her and overwhelmed with joy to see how she had a vision and then used her talents to make it a reality. Now, it’s inspiring the other girls to believe in themselves and to know they can do anything they put their minds to.”

A meaningful project

The office renovation of Girls of the World Inc. – a registered 501(c) 3 nonprofit – took about three months to complete and was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 2. The event brought together members of Community Foundation Tampa Bay, the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce and South Shore community.

The project’s goal was to open up the space and replace water-damaged laminate flooring with a durable, epoxy-painted surface. The main gathering room gained an additional six feet, making it possible for larger groups of girls to come together, connect and grow.

“We’re no longer sitting on top of each other,” Manningham said. “I’m so grateful for the foundation’s support, which covered half the renovation cost, and for its belief in my vision for Girls of the World. The funding made our entire office more workable. The girls love it.”

She said the organization’s partnership with Community Foundation Tampa Bay has done more than transform the office’s physical space. It has elevated awareness of Girls of the World and its mission. The collaboration has deepened community understanding of the challenges young girls and women face, while also helping fund both new and existing programs. With this support, the nonprofit has been empowered to expand its reach and amplify its impact.

Girls of the World Inc. is located at 300 Frandorson Circle, Suite 3118, Apollo Beach. For more information, visit https://girlsoftheworldinc.com/, its Facebook page or call (813) 810-1396.