A stop arm means stop

Kathie Stamps contributing writer

Driving a car isn’t about personality, opinions or even demands from a job to get to work on time. You’re maneuvering a machine that can weight between 2500 and 6,000 pounds, around young people who weigh, what, 50 pounds, maybe 150 pounds? There’s no contest as to which one outweighs the other, and that contest is potentially deadly.

Remove distractions and danger can turn to safety. Pay attention to traffic laws and signals, as well as your surroundings, and that machine you’re handling can get you to school and work without an accident.

Since Sept. 12 last year, Hillsborough County Public Schools has partnered with technology provider BusPatrol to make roads safer for students. Per Florida state law, it is illegal to pass a stopped school bus that has its red lights flashing and stop arm extended. That goes for traffic approaching the bus in either direction on a two-lane road or on a multilane road divided by a paved median.

Drivers who pass a school bus illegally will be fined $225 or $265 by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. HCPS school buses have cameras that capture the license plates of any vehicle illegally passing a stopped bus, along with video of the infraction.

Pedestrians and motorists both have their responsibilities for school bus safety. HCPS has comprehensive details on this page: hillsboroughschools.org/page/bus-patrol-safety-program/.

For kids who walk or bike to school, physical exercise shouldn’t come at the expense of physical safety. With the diligence of Hillsborough County and the public’s input, it won’t.

According to an Aug. 11 press release from Hillsborough County, the county is studying three public schools in Gibsonton this school year “to identify walking and bicycling safety improvements along school walking routes that will provide safety and comfort for both students and residents in the community.”

The three public schools, located along the Big Bend Corridor west of I-75, are East Bay High School, Eisenhower Middle School and Corr Elementary School. Students who live less than two miles from these schools are not eligible for bus service, so they walk and bike (and get exercise and fresh air).

So far that’s good, except for the recent widening of Big Bend Road, which has resulted in a learning curve for motorists, along with the risk of decreased attention.

The Hillsborough County School Route Safety Improvement Program has the goal of creating safer routes for students to encourage walking and bicycling to school. Engineers study the walking routes each year to identify safety improvements.

If you live in or travel through Gibsonton, what improvements do you want? Tier 1 proposals include, among others:

– median delineators,

– new sidewalk ramps,

– high-visibility crosswalks,

– pedestrian signage and signals

– and speed-management treatments to slow down drivers who are turning.

Tier 2, not yet funded, includes these possibilities, among others:

– lighting,

– traffic circles,

– new bike lanes,

– raised crosswalks

– and serpentine roadway curves.

The Florida Department of Transportation is studying the feasibility of a pedestrian bridge across Big Bend Road, west of Covington Garden Drive.

Aug. 22 is the deadline to share your thoughts

The Hillsborough Engagement & Education Hub is collecting feedback from the public on the School Route Safety Improvement Program through Aug. 22. Visit HCFL.Gov/HCEngage/.