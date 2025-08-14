Tampa Bay Active Life Games commence late September

By FRANCIS FEDOR
The best of the best could be chosen to compete in the Florida Senior Games
Attention South Shore Athletes 50 and over. Are you ready to take the next step and showcase your skills against others in the Tampa Bay region? Then the Tampa Bay Active Life Games has an opportunity for you. The TB Active Life games is now in its 44th year and is a regional qualifier for the Florida senior games. This year’s TB region games run from Sept. 29 with the opening ceremonies at the Barksdale Senior Center at 10 a.m. and continue through Oct. 10, with the closing ceremony at the Victor Crist Community Center.
The schedule covers a variety of sports, including bowling, basketball, pickleball, tennis and golf, to name a few. The full schedule follows
Sept. 29, 10:00 a.m. – Opening ceremonies at Barksdale Senior Center
Sept. 29, 10:30 a.m.* – Talent show at Barksdale Senior Center
Sept. 29, 1:00 p.m. – Bowling at Pinchasers
Sept. 30, 9:00 a.m. – Shuffleboard and horseshoes at Barksdale Senior Center
Oct. 1, 8:30 a.m. – Basketball shooting at Miller Park & Life Center
Oct. 1, 10:30 a.m. – Bag toss at Miller Park & Life Center
Oct. 2, 8:30 a.m.* – Women’s pickleball at Northlakes Park
Oct. 3, 8:30 a.m.* – Mixed doubles pickleball at Northlakes Park
Oct. 4, 8:30 a.m.* – Men’s pickleball at Northlakes Park
Oct. 4, 8:00 a.m. – Tennis at Sandra W. Freeman Tennis Complex
Oct. 5, 8:00 a.m. – Track and field at Gaither High School
Oct. 6, 11:00 a.m. – Billiards and darts at Brewlands
Oct. 8, 9:00 a.m. – Table tennis at Northdale Park & Recreation Center
Oct. 8, 9:00 a.m. – Lawn bowling at Eberhart Building
Oct. 9, 8:00 a.m. – Golf at Rogers Park Golf Course
Oct. 10, 11:30 a.m. – Closing ceremony at Victor Crist Community Center
There are participant fees for the events. A single day is $25 ($35 for multiple days) and a golf cart fee for those participating in the golfing activities. There are opportunities to move up to the Florida Senior Games as a part of the competition, and the event info states that consideration requires a “top five placement of your age and gender.
The registration information is available on the Hillsborough County website: https://hcfl.gov/residents/seniors/recreation-and-meals/tampa-bay-active-life-games/.
Information on the Florida Senior Games is available at https://floridaseniorgames.com/florida-senior-games/.
The games are a great chance to test your skills against others in your age range and measure yourself with the opportunity to compete at the state level. Good luck to all the participants.