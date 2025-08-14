Tampa Bay Active Life Games commence late September

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The best of the best could be chosen to compete in the Florida Senior Games

Attention South Shore Athletes 50 and over. Are you ready to take the next step and showcase your skills against others in the Tampa Bay region? Then the Tampa Bay Active Life Games has an opportunity for you. The TB Active Life games is now in its 44th year and is a regional qualifier for the Florida senior games. This year’s TB region games run from Sept. 29 with the opening ceremonies at the Barksdale Senior Center at 10 a.m. and continue through Oct. 10, with the closing ceremony at the Victor Crist Community Center.

The schedule covers a variety of sports, including bowling, basketball, pickleball, tennis and golf, to name a few. The full schedule follows

Sept. 29, 10:00 a.m. – Opening ceremonies at Barksdale Senior Center

Sept. 29, 10:30 a.m.* – Talent show at Barksdale Senior Center

Sept. 29, 1:00 p.m. – Bowling at Pinchasers

Sept. 30, 9:00 a.m. – Shuffleboard and horseshoes at Barksdale Senior Center

Oct. 1, 8:30 a.m. – Basketball shooting at Miller Park & Life Center

Oct. 1, 10:30 a.m. – Bag toss at Miller Park & Life Center

Oct. 2, 8:30 a.m.* – Women’s pickleball at Northlakes Park

Oct. 3, 8:30 a.m.* – Mixed doubles pickleball at Northlakes Park

Oct. 4, 8:30 a.m.* – Men’s pickleball at Northlakes Park

Oct. 4, 8:00 a.m. – Tennis at Sandra W. Freeman Tennis Complex

Oct. 5, 8:00 a.m. – Track and field at Gaither High School

Oct. 6, 11:00 a.m. – Billiards and darts at Brewlands

Oct. 8, 9:00 a.m. – Table tennis at Northdale Park & Recreation Center

Oct. 8, 9:00 a.m. – Lawn bowling at Eberhart Building

Oct. 9, 8:00 a.m. – Golf at Rogers Park Golf Course

Oct. 10, 11:30 a.m. – Closing ceremony at Victor Crist Community Center

There are participant fees for the events. A single day is $25 ($35 for multiple days) and a golf cart fee for those participating in the golfing activities. There are opportunities to move up to the Florida Senior Games as a part of the competition, and the event info states that consideration requires a “top five placement of your age and gender.

The registration information is available on the Hillsborough County website: https://hcfl.gov/residents/seniors/recreation-and-meals/tampa-bay-active-life-games/.

Information on the Florida Senior Games is available at https://floridaseniorgames.com/florida-senior-games/.

The games are a great chance to test your skills against others in your age range and measure yourself with the opportunity to compete at the state level. Good luck to all the participants.