Sumner football readies for 2025 season

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The Stingrays will take to the gridiron for the second season of Friday Night Lights under the team’s head coach, George Selvie, on Aug. 15 for a “Kickoff Classic” game against Jesuit. The game will be considered a preseason game and will not count against the season record.

The official opener will be a home game vs. Bartram Trail on Aug. 22. The Bears will be making the trip from the Jacksonville area for Sumner’s home opener in the Tank. Last season, the ’Rays made the long bus trip up to St. Johns County to take on the Bears and lost 34-12 but will have a chance for revenge in Riverview. Coach Selvie talked about how that trip to Jacksonville was hard on the students and coaching staff and many fell ill after a cold and rainy trip North.

Sumner comes into the 2025-26 season off a tough first round playoff exit, losing 34-27 in a wild game in Lutz on a chilly November night with tensions rising in the third quarter. The ’Rays made a fourth quarter comeback that fell just short. QB Antonio Balaguer and WR Taesean Robinson connected for two TDs, and Robinson finished with 118 yards of offense. Both players will be returning and will be counted on again to elevate the Stingray offense. They finished the regular season at 6-5 (3-1 in the district), including a regular season win, 17-14, vs. the Wolves in the Tank. The team went 6-3 after losing the first two games in making a run that earned them the playoff berth.

The Stingrays will be showcasing Jamareis Conyers, a commit to Rutgers who is ranked at 93 in the ESPN Top 100 for Florida. Conyers will play on both sides of the ball as a WR on offense and in the secondary for the defense. Sumner will play another challenging regular season schedule where the team will see three players from the ESPN Florida Top 100.

Armwood will have Miami commit Jalen Waters, #39 on the list, when it welcomes the Stingrays in the second game of the season in Tampa. Dave Bathhurst (Duke) and Darryon Williams (FSU), 55 and 56 on the list, will visit the Tank when Plant takes on the ’Rays on Sept. 19.

Coach Selvie is looking forward to his second season at the helm and seeks to challenge his team to rise to the occasion and make a deep playoff run. He commented that he’s looking to getting off to a strong start. He strives to install in his players growth, fundamentals, play execution and playing the game the right way. Coach Selvie has a number of leaders he will be counting on out on the field, starting with captains Balaguer (QB), Samuel Thomas (WR), Damarion Evans (defense) and Michael Joshua (defense). Beyond the captains, he’s expecting JJ Conyers, Tommy Scott, Cedric Johnson and Jayden Porter to also be on-field leaders. Selvie has big expectations for Porter’s playing in his junior year.

Down West Lake Drive, Aquilla J. Morgan High School will be launching its inaugural sports programs, starting with football. Marlo Hollingshed, the Mustangs’ head coach, arrives at Morgan from Jefferson HS and will be leading a roster that will play a JV schedule this season. The Mustangs, as is typical for new schools, will not have a senior class until the 2026-27 school year. The team will play in a beautiful brand new complex in Wimuama as it builds towards adding a varsity schedule next season. The Sumner Stingrays and Morgan Mustangs will play an early Sept. JV match-up to ignite a new rivalry. Let the games begin!

