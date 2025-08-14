SouthShore Chamber group to champion special needs advocacy

By LOIS KINDLE

The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce has launched a new community-led initiative to support individuals with disabilities and their families. Comprised of chamber members with professional expertise, personal experience or simply a heart for inclusion, the Special Needs Committee will offer vital resources, foster connections and promote inclusive events across the South Shore.

“Our mission is to bridge gaps in services and advocate for policies and programs that create a more accessible and understanding community,” said committee co-chair Tanya Hines, CEO of the nonprofit Experienced Autism Alliance.

Melanie Davis, chamber executive director and committee chair, said the initiative emerged from a growing chorus of voices within the community.

“Over the past year, we’ve consistently heard from families, businesses and community partners about the growing need for resources, job opportunities, training programs and support services for individuals with autism and other special needs,” she said. “It was time for us to come together and start the conversation.”

The committee’s inaugural meeting took place Aug. 5 at the chamber office, 226 College Ave. W, Ruskin. Seven founding members participated, with additional members expected to join in the coming months.

The meeting was casual but purposeful, centering on the challenges faced by individuals with special needs and their caregivers, as well as gaps in accessibility, education, recreation and support networks. Members also shared information about existing programs and organizations, identified opportunities for collaboration and outlined the committee’s direction – including advocacy, resource sharing, inclusive event planning, community education and both short- and long-term goals.

One of the Special Needs Committee’s first projects is the hosting of a free, calming space at the Ruskin Seafood Festival, Nov. 15 and 16, designed for individuals with sensory-related challenges who may feel overwhelmed during the festivities.

The Sensory Station will feature soft bean-bag chairs for rest and decompression, noise-cancelling headphones to reduce auditory overload and water for them to stay hydrated.

Hines – whose youngest son, Avery, now 20, was diagnosed with autism when he was 2 years old – said another key initiative will be to bring awareness to South Shore business owners about the value in hiring people with disabilities.

“There’s such a need for advocacy, support, awareness and inclusion,” said speech-language pathologist Luz Gaona, founder and chairwoman of Inspira Tampa Bay, a 501(c) 3 organization providing services for neurodivergent children in community. “This committee is an important step in the right direction in showing the community’s support for children and adults with special needs, including autism, learning differences, Down’s Syndrome, developmental delays, the deaf and hard of hearing, and others.”

Davis has always advocated for chamber members to get involved in specific causes they care about and is happy there are those who want to do more. The chamber’s outreach efforts – its Homeless Outreach of SouthShore, Education Partnership, Military Affairs – are driven by member passion and community need. The Special Needs Committee is the latest opportunity for members to make a meaningful impact.

For more information, call 813-645-1366.