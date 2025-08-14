Obituaries for the week of August 14, 2025

Constance M. Larkin

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our sister, Connie, who left us on July 29, 2025, from Life Path Hospice House in Sun City Center, FL. Connie was a kind and compassionate soul whose warmth, laughter and love illuminated the lives of everyone she knew. Her gentle spirit and generous heart will be deeply missed but forever cherished.

Connie is survived by her siblings, Janice Larkin Owens and Ginger Larkin Moniotte from Baton Rouge, LA, and many friends who loved her dearly in Apollo Beach, FL, where she lived her adult life.

Connie opened her own business many years ago in Apollo Beach called “Connie’s Classic Touch” massage therapy clinic and was a very active member in the local chamber of commerce. Her legacy of kindness and her vibrant spirit will continue to inspire us every day.

A Celebration Of Life will be held in Apollo Beach in September.

Connie loved to dance, and we take comfort in knowing she will forever be “dancing in the sky”….

Ewing W. Anderson

Ewing Warren (Sunny) Anderson, 93, of Kings Point, Sun City Center, FL, went to meet the Lord on July 24, 2025, very peacefully, with his family by his side. Born on December 28, 1931, in Baldwin City, Kansas, he dedicated his life to service, both in the military and in his community family.

Sunny had an exceptional, long-term memory, regaling friends and family with dates about growing up and his time in the Air Force. He moved back to Florida to help care for his mother till she passed. He moved to Kings Point where he loved square dancing with his new wife, Molly, who preceded him in death.

Sunny’s new love was the Bob’s Vets. Thursday morning breakfast was the highlight of his week, way too many vets to mention each one. The honor flight was his most outstanding event next to his time in the Air Force.

Sunny is survived by his children, Susan Scottson (Robert), Kelly Anderson Spekman (Travis), Brandon Bejarano (Kathryn), Brittany Bejarano, Emma Anderson, Jake Alsept, Ashley Anderson, Kara Velazquez (Luis); sister, Geraldine Walker (Felton); and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life was held on August 9, 2025, at Sun City Center United Methodist Church, 1971 Hartford Ave., Sun City Center, FL. His internment is at Memorial Sunset Gardens, Kansas City, KS.