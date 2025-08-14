Nearing 80, Kings Point woman swims a mile

By LOIS KINDLE

Over the past five years, Janet Bargdill has weathered a storm of life-altering events: the COVID pandemic, two devastating hurricanes, the loss of her beloved husband, Harry, and two major relocations.

“It was time to reassess my life,” she said, reflecting on the upheaval. “Bursitis in my left hip ended my tennis career – and any other weight-bearing sport. All I had left were walking and swimming.”

Last spring, she began a weekly swimming routine, and she kept walking regularly. She kept moving – step by step, stroke by stroke.

Bargdill swam laps in the pool at Kings Point every Sunday morning, gradually increasing her number of laps.

“That’s when I came up with the idea of swimming a mile as motivation,” she said. “I started my normal swim on July 13 at 8:32 a.m. and at 9:30, the pool’s class of exercise ladies showed up. I was swimming beyond my hour, so I called out and asked them to let me finish my swim. At 9:48 a.m. I completed a bit more than a mile, swimming 76 laps or 1,817 yards.”

She was elated. After taking a deep breath and checking her watch, she asked the ladies who had witnessed her milestone to pose for a picture.

Bargdill grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, where her father used to take her out in a boat on Lake Erie to teach her how to swim. She took to the water like a fish, as they say, and never really lost that passion.

She and her husband, Harry, moved to the Florida Keys after his retirement in 1999, embracing the island life together. But in 2017, as Hurricane Irma barreled toward the coast with a 15-foot storm surge, she evacuated to Fort Myers. Her husband was supposed to go with her – but at the last minute, he chose to stay behind. He survived the storm but two weeks later suffered a stroke in the frontal lobe of his brain.

“It affected his mind more than his body,” Bargdill said. “He was transported by helicopter to Miami, where I drove to pick him up. We returned to Fort Myers and, after selling our home in the Keys, bought a pool villa in 2018.

The couple stayed physically active there, playing tennis with their neighbors and enjoying the community – until Hurricane Ian struck in 2022, causing massive damage to their condo and upending everything.

Then, in December, they were hit by COVID. Bargdill survived but her husband did not. He passed away in January 2023.

By then, everything had changed. Most of her Fort Myers neighbors had either passed away or moved on, unable to rebuild after the storm. Bargdill knew she needed to move again to find another active community, this time on higher ground.

She and her daughter, Cindy, who lives in Port Charlotte, began exploring new places together. First, they visited The Villages. Then they toured Kings Point in Sun City Center and liked it better.

Bargdill moved to the community in January 2024.

“It had two indoor pools and was 40-feet above sea level, which was nice after living at a max of 10 feet in the Keys and Ft. Myers,” she said.

Life is good, once again.

“I’ll celebrate my 80th birthday on Aug. 21,” Bargdill added. “I never expected to live this long. My mom died at 65, my brother at 70 and my husband at 79, so I’ve now outlived everyone in my family.”

She credits her longevity to regular exercise, eating sensibly, the occasional drink and staying socially active. Weeknights she’s at the card table playing poker, euchre or cribbage with friends. She gets out and about with the Sun City Center Travel Club, attends all Pelican Players performances, is a member of a local discussion group and the Sun City Center Metaphysical Group.