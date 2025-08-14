Dave’s Hot Chicken in Riverview opens with deep community ties

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Restaurateurs Adam and Ian Lieberman, along with Jeff Fuerst, have partnered to bring a fast-growing restaurant chain to the Greater Riverview area, promising to put spice into the life of hot chicken lovers.

To get to the meat of the matter, Nashville-style hot chicken tops the menu at the Big Bend Road location for Dave’s Hot Chicken, a fast-growing chain that traces its break-neck growth to the power of social media. Fresh to order are tenders and sliders seasoned to preference, with a variety of flavorful options, from “No Spice” to “Reaper.” Sides include fries, kale slaw and mac and cheese, with pickles and dipping sauces at the ready as well.

“We’re doing chicken tenders and bites, and we’re doing them really, really darn well,” said Ian Lieberman, in an interview on behalf of the owners, days before this week’s grand opening. “We were looking for a simple menu, excellent leadership team and a brand that transcends the local market, with excellent growth prospects on both the national and global scale. Dave’s definitely is everything we thought it would be and more.”

Offered is high-quality, hand-breaded Halal chicken, prepared with top-of-the-line equipment, with seven levels of spice offerings. “The spice most commonly ordered is the medium spice level, which still has fantastic heat to it,” Lieberman said.

He added that the light and mild options still have “all the flavor but not the tremendous heat.” Should you want the hottest of them all, be prepared to sign a waiver. “It will be one of the spiciest, if not the spiciest thing you’ve ever had,” Lieberman said. “It really packs a punch.”

Hot chicken is paired with “Dave’s sauce,” a savory, proprietary offering that begs the question, who is the chain’s namesake, Dave Kopushyan, and how did Dave’s grow from a parking lot spicy chicken pop-up in East Hollywood to the impressive restaurant chain it is today, with locations nationwide and internationally.

According to its website, Dave’s Hot Chicken started with three childhood friends in their 20s (Arman Oganesyan and Tommy and Gary Rubenyan), who scraped together “$900 for a not-so-grand opening” in 2017, “with a couple of folding tables and portable fryer under the night sky.” Instagram posters spread the word, “people came and came with friends,” as did a reporter for EATER/LA, and soon after “our whole world changed.”

In that orbit now are Fuerst and the Lieberman brothers, who are no strangers to the restaurant and franchise business. Fuerst owned the Beef O’ Brady’s in Valrico and worked 20-plus years for the corporate office. In 2016 in Brandon, the Lieberman brothers opened the first of their five Fuzzy’s Taco Shop franchise locations, followed by a fourth location years later in Riverview, at 11325 Big Bend Road.

“We joined the Riverview and Brandon chambers of commerce almost immediately after opening our first Fuzzy’s Tacos,” Lieberman said. “We’ve participated in dozens, if not hundreds, of give-back nights for organizations in the area. My brother lives in Riverview, I was in the 2019 Leadership Brandon class and we have long-time close friends in both communities. It was always important for us to have a presence in the area.”

Understandable is the hard row restaurateurs have had to navigate in both pandemic and inflationary times, with rising costs and wages continuing to take their toll. While the Lieberman’s still have Fuzzy’s Taco Shop locations in Lakeland, Lutz and Tampa, near the University of South Florida, the locations in Brandon and Riverview have since closed, which was bittersweet for the owners, who made it a point to return one day to their home base.

Fulfilling that wish is the grand opening of Dave’s Hot Chicken, at 10787 Big Bend Road.

“The Brandon and Riverview area truly is a special community to us,” Lieberman said. And now, he added, with enthusiasm growing for Friday’s Dave’s debut, “it truly feels like an incredible homecoming.”

For more, visit www.daveshotchicken.com/.