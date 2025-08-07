If you have junk, The JunkLuggers can help

By LOIS KINDLE

We’ve all accumulated stuff we no longer need or haven’t used in months, even years. It’s out-of-sight; out-of-mind; buried away in closets, garages, attics and/or separate storage units.

The JunkLuggers of Tampa East and Hillsborough South can help you free up those spaces by offering eco-friendly, residential and commercial junk removal in all South Shore communities, including Riverview, Apollo Beach, Ruskin, Sun City Center and Tampa, Brandon and communities north of the Manatee River in Manatee County, including Parrish and Ellenton.

“We’re aren’t just another junk removal company,” said Melanie Montanaro, who co-owns the company with her husband Steve. “We offer stress-free, eco-friendly junk removal. We keep your unwanted items out of landfills by donating and recycling as much as we can, and we work closely with charitable organizations like Pathways of Hope and Hope for Her to get items to people who really need them. We do our best to re-home stuff.”

JunkLuggers offers same-day removal of just about anything, including metals, electronics, appliances, furniture, yard debris – even hot tubs, tires and trampolines. Paint, chemicals, solvents, oils, asbestos, oil drums (unless empty with the bottom and top cut out) and oil tanks are excluded.

The company also offers hoarder clean-out services.

JunkLuggers normally charges by volume of its truck (16 cubic yards, think 16 washers) or one-item pick-up fee. Checks and all major credit cards are accepted forms of payment.

All estimates and your satisfaction are guaranteed.

Jobs can be arranged to be picked up on a regular schedule or one-time basis. The company has two trucks, a small one for single items and a large, dump truck for big jobs. Its trucks and employees are fully insured.

The JunkLuggers Tampa East and Hillsborough South is a member of the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce. It’s one of only four franchises of a nationwide company in the state.

Remember, what you no longer need or use might be essential to someone else. JunkLuggers offers a free, no-obligation quote, so what do you have to lose, except a bunch of “junk.” Call 844-338-5511 or 1-800-584-5865.

A bit more

The Montanaros purchased the Tampa East and Hillsborough South franchise of The JunkLuggers in 2022.

“We liked the overall business plan, its recycling and repurposing component, and eco-friendly focus,” said Melanie Montanaro, the former co-owner of White Oak Cottage in Lithia.

The business is truly a family affair. While Mike Montanaro continues working a corporate job, he also supports the franchise, which is run by his wife and their son, Evan Bentley-Montanaro, its general manager. Daughter, Ashlee Gillis, and her husband Don are also involved.

For more information, email melanie.bentley-montanaro@junkluggers.com/ or visit https://www.junkluggers.com/tampa-east-and-hillsborough-south/. You can also find the company on Facebook and Instagram.