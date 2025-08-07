Florida Dept. of Health weighs in on BMI

By LOIS KINDLE

The Florida Department of Health is taking aim at preventing chronic disease.

Florida Surgeon General Joe Ladapo announced a new pilot program July 24 where the FDE, through its Health through You Initiative, is partnering with WW – formerly known as WeightWatchers – to provide free memberships for residents of Hillsborough, Leon and Palm Beach counties.

Folks ages 18 years and older who have a BMI of more than 25 are now eligible to take part in the free, state-funded weight-loss program. The goal is to help people lose weight, lower their BMI and develop sustainable lifestyle changes.

“[This program] will have effects such as reducing the risks of chronic diseases but also improving the overall health of the individual. It’s designed for overall wellness not just weight-loss,” said Dr. Douglas Holt, director of the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County. “It will prevent many of the illnesses we know are associated with [obesity] – heart disease, diabetes, stroke, even some cancers, but it’s also helping people create long-lasting habits…”

Holt added the program will also be valuable for folks at risk for diabetes [prediabetes].

Those who are eligible can sign up at the Florida Department of Health website, https://www.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services/public-health-campaigns/ww.html/. After filling in the brief eligibility criteria, there’s a link to click on the same page for joining WW.

Membership is good for one year. It includes individualized programs, community and coaching, easy-to-use trackers, free recipes and 24/7 support. Participants can follow the program online on their own or use the online app and attend weekly in-person meetings.

When this year-long state-sponsored membership expires, it will be canceled if the participant chooses not to pay WW directly to continue the program.

About WW

WeightWatchers is a proven weight-loss and wellness program providing structure and support to help individuals improve their health, weight and quality of life. This No. 1 doctor-recommended program has been helping members lose weight and build healthy habits for more than 62-years.

Its professional team includes physicians, nutrition and behavioral scientists, registered dietitians, clinical researchers and more.

The program includes the latest in behavioral and nutritional science, clinical research and medical interventions, educational content and a fully supportive and like-minded community to make maintaining healthy habits easier.

If you’re a current WW member, you can participate in this program if you meet the eligibility requirements. If you’re an existing member and already paying for your membership, you can transfer your account and take part in the pilot program by calling 866-204-2885.

South Shore area WW workshops take place every Saturday at 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, in the WW Studio at Creason Hall, 1971 Haverford Place.

They’re coached by Sun City Center resident Helen Cook, a 26-year member of WW, former Army nurse and licensed mental health counselor since 2006. She is assisted by Celeste Dilobeau.

Anyone who’d like to stop in and see what the meetings are like is welcome to do so one time with no obligation.

For more information, email Cook at helenw8watchers@gmail.com/.