Dollie Taylor’s life instantly changed in 2023, when she returned home from work and suffered a stroke. Talking long distance over the phone with her son when it happened, the 67-year-old Wimauma resident said she “felt funny all of a sudden and fell.”

Taylor needed emergency surgery to remove a blood clot at the back of her brain. The blockage triggered a stroke in the right hemisphere, disrupting blood flow. Since each side of the brain governs the opposite side of the body, Taylor’s left side bore the brunt of the stroke’s effects. She was left a shadow of her former self – her memories fractured, her body unresponsive, her voice stilled.

But that was then. Now 70, Taylor has made remarkable strides over the past three years. With the help of her occupational, physical and speech therapists at Sun Towers Outpatient Therapy, she’s regained much of her speech, recovered portions of her memory and is working on visual neglect on her left side. Also known as hemispatial neglect and often following a stroke or brain injury, it’s a condition where a person ignores or doesn’t perceive one side of their visual field. It’s not a problem with the eyes but with the brain’s ability to process visual information.

“Her cognition is greatly improved within functional limits,” said Courtney Gatlin, asst. director of rehabilitation and the speech-language pathologist who worked with Taylor until recently. “She actually stood [was able to weight bear through her lower extremities] during therapy today.”

Gatlin admires Taylor’s determination.

“Dollie isn’t a complainer,” she said. “She comes three times a week for three hours of therapy all on the same day and does everything she’s asked. She’s always upbeat and ready to work. She really wants to get better.

“I truly enjoy working with her,” she continued. “She raised six kids [and has 25 grandkids/great grandkids], worked at Beall’s for 40 years and had a lively personality before the stroke.” “I like helping her reclaim some of what she lost.”

Taylor is a celebrity of sorts in the area, and she has lots of folks rooting for her.

Residents of the community who shopped at Beall’s over the four decades she worked there remember “Miss Dollie,” the petite, friendly and smiling woman who always dressed in special attire for every holiday. Sun Towers residents – some of whom worked with her – and outpatients who see her regularly, greet her with warmth and familiarity.

“And her therapists love her,” said Jamie Elmore, director of rehabilitation. “People like Dollie are the reason we choose this profession. She’s a real inspiration.”

More to speech therapy than speaking…

Speech therapy can be a game-changer, especially for stroke survivors like Taylor. It helps with regaining communication skills, improving swallowing and increasing confidence in social settings. Plus, it’s tailored to individual needs, making it a personal journey to recovery.

Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) guide individuals through specialized exercises and techniques to improve various aspects of cognition, which involve perception, attention, memory, language, learning, reasoning and problem-solving; communication (speech, voice, breath support and language comprehension); and swallowing impairments. Patients who may benefit from speech therapy include adults who have had a stroke, brain injury, have Parkinson’s disease, COPD and/or dementia.

For more information on speech-language rehabilitation at Sun Towers Outpatient Therapy, call 813-634-3324.