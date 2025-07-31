Paws & You a treasure trove for pets, people and bargain hunters

By LOIS KINDLE

A recently opened retail store called Paws & You in Apollo Beach lives up to its tagline “cool stuff for pets and their people.”

Its name and branding suggest a playful, people-and-pet-friendly vibe, and that’s just what co-owners David Constable and his wife, Anna, deliver.

Shoppers will find everything from premium pet foods, leashes, toys and bedding to an eclectic mix of household goods, costume jewelry, designer handbags and more – things you’d find in an estate sale, literally.

This delightful blend of new pet essentials and quirky, secondhand finds invites shoppers to linger, explore and possibly leave with both a squeaky toy and some kind of vintage treasure.

Aside from pet items supplied by Southeast Pet Distributors, the store’s people-focused merchandise in the store comes from estate sales, yard sales and other sources, Constable said.

“Much of it is still in original packaging and was rarely, if ever, used. It’s priced to sell,” he continued. “We anticipate a high turnover, so the selection will frequently change.”

Since the store is newly opened, the owners are still learning what locals want, and they’re happy to take requests and place orders when possible.

Paws and You is at 6030 U.S. 41 N, in the same plaza as the Apollo Beach Diner and Cypress Creek Market. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., it’s closed Sunday and Monday. A customer loyalty program offers one point for every dollar spent.

Juan Morales is the shop’s manager.

As a state-licensed precious metals dealer, Constable buys gold and silver by appointment only, offering free testing with an XRF machine to determine each item’s metal content.

He’s licensed with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to sell Legend’s Relief, his own brand of CBD products, available in-store. A portion of each sale supports the Wounded Warrior Project.

“In this economy, it’s good to do a little bit of everything,” Constable said.

About the owners

Florida snowbirds from Virginia Beach, Va., the Constables own In the Game Productions, DBA as Pets & You, and DBA Back to the Future Estate Sales. They currently live in Winter Haven with their two dogs and are looking to buy a home in Apollo Beach this fall.

Originally from Cornwall, N.Y., David Constable traveled the world with his father, who was in the military when he was a child.

He served four years himself in the Air National Guard at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa. His career background is in digital advertising and marketing in radio.

As the Vietnam War came to a close, Anna was evacuated from Saigon as a baby, alongside her mother, brother and father, who was serving in the Air Force. The family went first to New Jersey to stay with her grandfather before relocating to northern Virginia. Years later, she met and married David, became a mother and chose to stay home to raise her two children. Today, the couple delight in the company of their year-old granddaughter, the joy of their lives.

In the estate sale side of the business, Anna meets with clients, then preps and stages events, while David handles marketing and advertising.

For more information on Paws & You, email daconstable@yahoo.com/, check out the Paws & You Facebook page, visit https://pawsandyou.com/ (still in progress), or call (813) 922-6717 or 813-813-507-3622.