Obituaries for the week of July 31, 2025

William E. Wieland Jr.

William E. Wieland Jr. (Bill), 92, of Apollo Beach, FL, passed away July 22, 2025. He was born on July 27, 1932, in Buffalo, NY. He graduated from Bryant and Stratton Business School in 1953 with honors. He was also honorably discharged from the Army as a corporal. He had a successful career, retiring at the young age of 55, in 1987, as regional administrative officer for the NYDOT in Buffalo.

William married the love of his life, Sandra L. Roesch, on Oct. 4,1958. In 1987 they moved to Apollo Beach, FL, enjoying a fulfilling retirement. They traveled all over the world and enjoyed boating in the Florida sunshine. He was a charter member of the Apollo Beach Yacht Club and served as treasurer and rear commodore. William also held positions as treasurer and ambassador for the Apollo Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Throughout his life he enjoyed serving in many different capacities at church; he lifeguarded at church camp (where we met his wife, Sandra) and was treasurer at United Church of Christ. In his retirement years he helped with the books at Ruskin Methodist Church until he couldn’t drive. He also enjoyed collecting stamps.

William E. Wieland Jr. is survived by his children, Diane Livesay of Tampa, FL, and David (Richelle) Wieland of Peachtree City, GA, as well as four grandchildren, Edward Livesay, Andrew (Laura) Livesay, Zachery Livesay and Kathryn Wieland. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Sandra L. Wieland; his parents, William E. Wieland and Gertrude L. (Gierz) Wieland; his brother, Robert Wieland; and son-in-law, Edward Livesay.

A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Sun City Funeral Home, 1851 Rickenbacker Drive, Sun City Center, FL.

Hugh O’Brien Jr.

Hugh (Joe) O’Brien Jr., 86, of Sun City Center (KP), FL, and Portsmouth, NH, passed from this life on July 14, 2025. He was the son of Easter and Hugh O’Brien.

Joe joined the US Air Force at 18 and served 22 years. He was stationed in Europe and several states in the U.S. He married Nancy Laurence (deceased) and raised five children, Pamela O’Brien (deceased), Brett, Todd (Angie), Eric (Jan) and Terri O’Brien. In 1981 Joe married Francene (Fran) Heinz. Joe and Fran owned and operated a restaurant in Maine for nine years. After moving to Florida, Joe worked at Walt Disney World in Kissimmee, FL, and retired after 10 years.

Together, Joe and Fran spent four years traveling across the U.S. in their motor home. They also enjoyed cruising and traveling to various countries. In 2012 they moved to Kings Point where Joe became a volunteer worker – Sun City Center Emergency Squad for four years, and at Our Ladies Pantry in Wimauma for many years.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 16650 US 301 S., Wimauma, FL 3359. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Sun City Emergency Squad or Our Lady of Guadalupe Food Pantry, 16650 US 301 S., Wimauma, FL 33598.