Matthew 14:17 Charters hooked on fishing, fellowship and faith

By LOIS KINDLE

Matthew 14:17 is more than a fishing charter – it’s a Christ-centered enterprise anchored in faith and community service.

In addition to in-shore, near-shore and off-shore fishing adventures, the company offers family outings, memorial voyages, sunset cruises – and access to a fresh fish market. Its community outreach includes discounted charters for Veterans, first responders, disadvantaged youth and ministers.

The fish market offers online sales of fresh-caught and cleaned grouper, snapper, hogfish, red snapper, mangrove and yellowtail snapper, sheepshead, mullet, porgies and grunt – you name it – plus delivery within a 50-mile radius of Ruskin.

Matthew 14:17 Fishing Charters LLC and its Five Loaves and Two Fishes ministry were founded by charter Capt. Eric Rumore and his business partner, Timothy Kilpatrick, in 2023.

It started when Kilpatrick purchased a 26-foot Ranger for personal fishing. At the time, Rumore was working for another fishing charter company and suggested they start one of their own.

Kilpatrick agreed on the condition their business had to serve a higher purpose. Soon after, he bought a second boat, this time a 38-foot Edgewater, and proposed naming their company Matthew 14:17. He felt it reflected their shared faith and commitment to giving back and was based on the Bible verse of how, with only five loaves and two fishes, Jesus fed a crowd of thousands.

“Fishing has been a passion of mine since I was a little kid,” Rumore said. “It was always a release, a place where I could get a “W.” That and Jesus Christ saved my life.

“Out on the water I can fish, reset, connect with nature and be one with God,” he continued. “I decided to quit chasing the dollar and make a living in peace, sharing my passion with underprivileged kids and Veterans.”

Used for inshore trips, the Ranger accommodates up to six anglers, the captain and first mate. The Edgewater – the company’s offshore vessel – features a comfortable cabin, full restroom and outdoor kitchen. It has room for 10 anglers, the captain and first mate.

Veterans, active duty military and retirees, and first responders receive 15% off any charter. The cost varies, depending on the number of anglers and destination (in shore, near shore or off shore). They also get 15% off fish purchases.

The company’s Five Loaves and Two Fishes ministry reflects a commitment to giving back through service, prayer and community outreach.

“Our goal is make social connections with people and provide them with important services like food and fellowship,” said charter spokeswoman Eva Celestine, who’s known Kilpatrick since 2016 and Rumore since the company was founded.

Through its nonprofit arm and the support of generous donors, the company offers ministers and deacons who need respite and disadvantaged youth groups the opportunity to participate in special experiences through Pastors Peace and Ropes and Rods.

The captain picks up customers from E.G. Simmons Park and Hook’s Point in Ruskin or The St. Pete Pier. The company’s service area includes all South Shore communities, Tampa and St. Petersburg.

Jennifer Glass, of Palmetto, has booked a couple of its charters.

“I took my 22-year-old son, Davis III (of Leander, Texas), on an offshore fishing trip for American red snapper last December as a Christmas gift,” she said. “I wanted to give him an amazing Florida experience.”

Glass said that’s exactly what they got.

“I loved the captain’s faith and values, which aligned with my own,” she said, noting she had researched other charter companies and felt Matthew 14:17 was the best. “I liked how he had been in the Coast Guard, was so experienced and was a lifelong Florida resident.

“This is definitely the boat, captain and fishing charter to go with if you’re looking to catch lots of fish and have a great experience.”

To see lots of happy faces with some great catches, visit Matthew 14:17 Charters on Facebook.

For more information or to arrange a booking for any charter Matthew 14:17 offers, visit https://www.matthew1417charters.net/, email captaineric@matthew1417charters.net or call 866-628-1417.