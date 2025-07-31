Discover Sarasota Tours Dolly Trolley

Blithe Allison Reed

Do you love solving murder mysteries? Have any interest in learning about the Amish and Mennonite influence in this part of Florida? Would you enjoy spending an afternoon on the Sarasota City Sightseeing Tour, with its entertaining overview of Sarasota’s rich history, culture and neighborhoods? Or, perhaps, you’re looking for some other fun outing for family, friends or out-of-town guests.

If so, take a look at Discover Sarasota Tours (DST) and its air-conditioned Dolly Trolley. Owner Tammy Hauser moved from Minneapolis to Sarasota a decade ago and was surprised that this “tourist town with such a storied past” lacked trolley tours. Three years later she decided to change that by starting DST “to showcase all the wonderful and hidden aspects of Sarasota’s rich history and culture” and offering three tours, Circus City, (Sarasota) City Tour and Haunted tour. To keep the business alive during COVID, she operated a vintage ice cream truck, the ChillMobile, which was featured in both …“a Facebook movie and in AARP Magazine as the ultimate pivot business.” Today, the Dolly Trolley offers 17 tours, some year round and others on a more seasonal basis.

On a recent Saturday night in July, members of an active singles group from SouthShore Falls in Apollo Beach enjoyed an evening aboard the Dolly Trolley as each took a stab at trying to solve the Circus Queen’s murder. One volunteered to read from the script as the drunken circus owner; others donned bits of costumes to play the non-speaking roles of poodles, elephants and show girls; and others simply sat back and enjoyed the evening’s hilarity; but everyone agreed it was great evening outing, with several members sharing their high praise. Charleen Madsen said the show included “surprisingly great acting, great singing and over all really good time. I would definitely recommend it to anyone.” Sally Hunt added, “The murder mystery trolley was a lot of fun; everyone on the trolley was laughing and smiling throughout the tour. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the two DST tours I’ve taken, ‘Who Killed the Circus Queen’ and ‘The Amish Experience,’ and I can’t wait for the trolley’s Christmas tour.’” And according to Kathy Debo, “Their murder mystery tour was the most fun I ever had at a murder mystery. The actors were very personable and great at improvisation. My favorite part was riding down Main Street, singing along to “Downtown.” I went home thinking of my friends that I would like to take on this tour. I am looking forward to going on the Christmas trolley tour.” Before boarding, guests enjoyed complimentary beer or wine at the Trolley Cottage Tiki Bar and browsed through the Trolley Cottage Gift Shop, filled with fun circus-themed merchandise and other treasures.

The group’s first trolley adventure, the ‘Sarasota City Sightseeing Tour’ had so many members raving about that day’s outing that in April a larger group signed up for the ‘Amish Experience: Bridges to Understanding,’ available November to May. Patricia Woolfrey recalled, “My Amish experience was both a learning experience as well as a clear understanding of the Amish as well as the Mennonite way of life!” Hunt agreed, saying, “Our guide, Kendra Cross, who grew up familiar with many of their traditions, did a great job providing insights into this fascinating community, and I really enjoyed our stops at Alma Sue’s Quilt Shop, The Carlisle Inn & Der Dutchman Amish Kitchen Cooking Restaurant for a pie shooter, which was delicious.”

Plans are in the works for the group’s riding the Dolly trolley for more fun adventures, having already reserved seats for December’s ‘Christmas Carol Trolley: Letters to Santa’ a holiday musical that’s fun for the whole family! It’s a musical, holiday adventure tour featuring singing cast members, The Trolley Troubadours. So many singles and their guests signed up that they’ve booked two separate dates. And this fall may also find them on the ‘Sing-Along Trolley’ to join cast members for an interactive group sing-along tour to favorite ’70s & ’80s top hits with trivia and a bar stop at 99 Bottles in downtown Sarasota.

And DST’s website offers other tours appealing to so many interests. ‘The Haunted Sarasota Tour’ invites you to step aboard the trolley for a thrilling and historical musical journey through Sarasota’s eerie past with Lady Melody & Mystery Spirits! Learn about Sarasota’s famous murders, haunted buildings and unsolved crimes on this fun trolley tour, and keep an eye out for surprise guests along the way!

The ‘Sunset Cabaret’ offers stories of Sarasota’s history, music, jokes, trivia, a gorgeous setting sun by Lido Beach and a stop for craft beer at Sun King Sarasota brewery; the ‘Architecture Tour’ describes Sarasota’s distinctive architectural styles, featuring Mid-Century Modern, Art Deco and Mediterranean Revival buildings, homes and structures; the ‘Circus Secrets of Sarasota’ visits key landmarks where you’ll hear stories of the colorful cast of circus characters, showmen and performers who called Sarasota home; and one of ‘Sarasota’s Founding Women: Mable Ringling, Marie Selby or Bertha Palmer’ can lead you on an historical tour.

Two family-oriented tours, ages 2+, include the ‘BooMobile,’ a fun, interactive musical adventure for kids of all ages, featuring WitchyPOO and her Pumpkin, too,’ and the above mentioned ‘Christmas Carol Trolley: Letters to Santa’ tour.

Perhaps your tastes run more toward one of DST’s two pop-up tours: ‘Sip and Stroll,’ ages 21+, offers a wine tasting at Fiorelli Vineyards with options to enjoy lunch, take a self-guided tour and enjoy music n the gardens; the ‘Literature and Lattes’ tour includes a visit to Jessie’s Café, located at The Reserve, for coffee. Then, learn about the famous authors who comprised The Liar’s Club during Sarasota’s literary heyday on a brief tour around town before stopping at Bookstore1 to view its collection of Sarasota authors and receive a SPECIAL literary gift!

If art’s your thing, on “The Art Crawl’ you’ll enjoy free beer/wine before boarding and as you visit local galleries and studios on select Fridays in January-April, and during the ‘Public Art Tour,’ painter Jerome Chesley leads a trolley tour to see more than 50 pieces of public art in downtown Sarasota neighborhoods.

You could also enjoy a the ‘Psychic Sundays Tour,’ or one of two Venice tours, the ‘Venice City SightseeingTour,’ offered in partnership with Venice Florida Tours guides and departing from the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, or the ‘Circus Secrets of Venice’ tour with Bob Collins, exploring Ringling Bros. history and the Historic Train Depot. Proceeds support the Venice Area Historical Society.

DST also offers Special Events: November’s annual customer appreciation Trolley Bash celebrates DST’s anniversary with complimentary beer, wine, food, ice cream treats, Trolley Cottage Gift Shop discounts and mini-tours, and December’s Sip & Shop invites you to sip on free beer & wine while you shop! This event also features gift certificates, stocking stuffers, raffles, discounts & a jolly good time!

All daytime tours and the murder mystery are ages 10+, family tours are 2+, the haunted tour is 12+, and the sing-along and sunset tours are 21+ due to bar stops. If any of these catch your fancy, you can visit https://www.discoversarasotatours.com/all-tours/ for more information. Free parking is available on site at the Trolley Cottage.