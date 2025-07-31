By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Community spirit powers the Back 2 School Bash and Backpack Hero Day this weekend at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, offering free backpacks and school supplies for kids, plus information and resources to help families start the school year strong.

For the first time, the Back 2 School Bash, presented by the Hillsborough County Fair Board of Directors, is merging with other like-minded initiatives to expand support in financially challenging times for families from all walks of life.

This year’s bash combines with Backpack Hero Day, previously held for three years at Bay Life Church in Brandon.

Organizers include Hope For Her, a nonprofit supporting women in crisis; the Emergency Care Help Organization (ECHO), a food bank and resource center in Riverview and Brandon; Bikes for Christ, which repairs and donates bicycles to those in need; and Boricuas de Corazon, a bilingual nonprofit that aids disaster-impacted communities.

Also joining the combined event is the backpack giveaway, hosted last year at AdventHealth Riverview, before the hospital’s grand opening, at 9320 U.S. Highway 301. That effort included Backpack Hero and additional nonprofits, including Enterprising Latinas of Wimauma, whose mission is to empower women through education, training and community support.

Admission is free to the fairgrounds event, Saturday, Aug. 2, which is scheduled to run 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 215 Sydney-Washer Road. In addition to free parking and free school supplies, families can enjoy activities, giveaways and access to a wide range of services.

“With the space at the fairgrounds, we’re able to more than triple the number of vendors,” said Savanna Thompson, ECHO’s director of advancement. More than 100 nonprofits, churches and businesses, along with educational, health and government agencies, are expected to be in attendance.

Hope For Her founder Cheryl Hickman said event organizers hope to serve 2,500 families. “It’s truly a community event, open to everyone countywide,” Hickman said. Services include free eye exams from the Lions Club, free hot dogs from local Rotary clubs and a Bikes for Christ raffle giveaway.

The event also connects families with critical resources. “It’s an event to support the entire family because back to school can be both an expensive and stressful time,” Hickman said. “We wanted to create a one-stop shop for kids to get backpacks and for parents to save money and get the information they need.”

School officials will be available to answer questions about the new school year, help with digital classroom access (Canvas) and assist applications for federally-funded free or reduced-price meals. They’ll also explain the Universal Free Breakfast program for all students, regardless of need, and, likewise, the free lunches, provided to all students at most county schools, through other funding initiatives.

“The whole point is to ensure all families are ready for the start of the new school year, and that means more than giving out food and school supplies,” Thompson said. Covered as well is information about after-school care, parenting classes, affordable childcare, tutoring, health and mental health services, and more.

Still, the importance of a new backpack can’t be overstated. “Especially in a year when budgets are stretched thin, as the price of everything goes up, every kid wants to start school with a new backpack filled with the supplies they need,” Thompson said.

On site will be a fire truck from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and mounted deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Posse.

The Rotary Club of Brandon and the Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview are set to provide free hot dogs. The fair board will give out free popsicles, with water and chips provided as well.

Also available, Coca-Cola product samples. Coke Florida, a family-owned Coca-Cola bottler, recently opened a state-of-the-art facility for its Tampa sales and distribution center, on a 156-acre parcel off U.S. Highway 301, between Selmon Expressway and Causeway Boulevard.

“The fairgrounds support the entire community year-round and not just during the annual fair,” said Betty Jo Tompkins, a member of the fair board’s executive committee. “Events like the bash and backpack giveaway reflect our commitment to augmenting the use of the fairgrounds as a true community resource.”

The first day of school for Hillsborough County students is August 11.

Annual events at the fairgrounds include rodeos; the 11-day Hillsborough County Fair, this year set for Oct. 30 through Nov. 9; the Festival of Lights & Santa’s Village; and Catch the Spirit and Celebrate America Fourth of July Festival and drone show. The fairgrounds facilities are available to rent.

For more, visit www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com/ or call 813-737-FAIR (3247).

For more on the Backpack Hero initiative, visit www.bphero.org/. Registration is recommended to ensure sufficient resources for each child but is not required.