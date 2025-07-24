Obituaries for the week of July 24, 2025

Frank J. Fogel

July 1, 1937 – June 20, 2025

Frank J. Fogel, of Sun City Center (SCC), FL, and formerly of Philadelphia, PA, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2025, after a brief stay in hospice. Frank was born on July 1, 1937, to Rose and Frank Fogel. After graduating from St. John the Baptist Boys High School of Manayunk (Class of 1955), he went to work for Bell Telephone of Pennsylvania in mail operations and moved into management as his career progressed. This is where he met his wife, Mary, and retired in 1992 after 38 years. Frank was active in the community and in the SCC Men’s Club.

He was pre-deceased by Mary, with whom he moved to Sun City in 1999 to enjoy the Florida sun and lifestyle, and is survived by his children, Jef Fogel (Lori) and Joyce Logan. He was the grandfather of Ryan Fogel, Connor Fogel, Tommy Logan and Olivia Logan. He also has a brother, Donald Fogel (Dottie), who resides in Virginia.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Sun City Center Community Association (Florida Room) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Frank’s memory to the National Kidney Foundation.

Madeline Chapman McDaniel

On July 9, 2025, Madeline Chapman McDaniel, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away. Born in Portland, ME, on June 14, 1929, Madeline was a gifted coloratura soprano singer with a love of music. In her youth she performed on radio and television in the greater Portland area, as well as singing with numerous bands.

After marrying Dwight Chapman in 1960, she devoted her time to raising two children, continuing to sing at St. Edmunds Church in Westbrook, ME. In 1993, Madeline and her husband Dwight became full-time residents of Tree Lakes in Palmetto, FL. After his passing in 1994, she turned to music once again, performing with the Anna Maria Island Concert Chorus and the Manatee Players in Bradenton, FL.

In 1997 she auditioned for the Follies at Kings Point in Sun City Center. It was here that she met her second husband, Burton McDaniel. True soulmates, with a mutual love of music, the two married in 2001 and devoted their lives to bringing joy to others through song. They performed together for 17 years at various nursing homes in the Sun City Center area, as well as numerous performances in the Follies and chorus at Kings Point.

Madeline is survived by her loving husband, Burt; son, Russell Chapman, and grandson, Zackery Chapman; daughter, Madeline Tourville, granddaughter, Sierra Tourville, and son-in-law, Rob Tourville; Burt’s son, Michael, daughter-in-law, Dianne; son, William, daughter-in-law, Haesoon; son, Robert, and daughter-in-law, Michele. She will long be remembered and missed for her beautiful, kind, loving spirit and love of life. Her smile brought joy to all who crossed her path.

Barbara St.Onge

In loving memory of Barbara (Tarantino) St.Onge (84), we are sad to announce her sudden passing on July 14, 2025. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. She was a talented artist, photographer, gardener and cook. She also loved to write poetry and was completely devoted to her late husband (Loren H. St.Onge) and her family.

Barbara was born on December 18, 1940, in Plymouth, MA, to her now deceased parents, Boris Tarantino and Mary (Ricardo) Tarantino. She married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Loren H. St.Onge, on May 9, 1959, and they kept their wedding vows for over 64 years. Together, they were professional photographers for over 50 years, owning their own business, “Studio One”( also known as The St.Onge’s Fine Art Photography) in Plymouth, MA. She resided in Kingston, MA for 78 years. Barbara and Loren lived out their dream of retiring to Sun City Center, FL. in 2019. She was active in the Sun City Center Art Club and enjoyed close friendships. After Loren’s death in 2024, Barbara moved back to Kingston, MA, to reside with family. She is survived by three daughters: Sharon Keene of Braintree, MA, Michele (Joseph) Murray of Braintree, MA, and Renee (Dana) Govoni of Kingston, MA. Barbara is survived by seven grandchildren, Zachary( Danielle), Samantha(Filipe Momikj),Vincent and Melissa Govoni, as well as Joseph Jr., Heather and Julia Murray. She was the great-grandmother to Jeremy Joseph Govoni and Zora Momikj. Barbara is also survived by her sister, Carol Davis, of Madison, NH; brother, Philip Tarantino, of Kingston MA; niece, Erin Cutting, of Plymouth, MA; and nephew, Ross Gallo, of Jupiter, FL.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 272 Main St., Kingston, MA, followed by graveside prayers at St. Joseph Cemetery, 130 Elm St., Kingston, MA. All are welcome to join Barbara’s family for a catered reception at the adjacent church hall immediately following services. Barbara’s artwork will be displayed as a tribute to her immense talent and creativity.