Treay Caldwell’s TC Drums inspires young musicians

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

In step at the Greater Brandon Fourth of July Parade were drummers from Apollo Beach, Riverview, Wimauma and beyond, led by Treay Caldwell, whose father, like him, spearheaded a drumline for community building.

Caldwell, owner of TC Drums, directs the newly formed TC Drumline, in residence at Music Showcase in Brandon, where he teaches and manages his percussion ensemble. The location served as the site for parade judging, with results expected this month.

TC Drumline debuted in September with 24 drummers, ages 13 to 18, drawn from the more than 70 students Caldwell teaches privately at Music Showcase. In April, he launched a program for younger children as well, ages 7 to 12.

Caldwell’s passion for drumming took root in Ohio, where he started playing in second grade and, eventually, joined his high school marching band. As a teacher, he noted that some of his students aspired to participate in high school marching bands, prompting him to create TC Drumline to help prepare them for that experience.

Count among them the Gambrel siblings, Angeline, 15, and Elijah, 13, of Riverview, who spoke about the experience after this month’s parade.

“It’s is a great way to make friends with good, genuine people, and it’s a great way to learn a new hobby and a new skill,” Angelina Gambrel said. She praised Caldwell as a “very skilled and very talented teacher, who pushes us to do our best.”

Elijah Gambrel echoed his sister’s sentiments, describing Caldwell as “a really good role model” and “a cool person to know and talk to.” Gambrel said his love for percussion was sparked by his grandfather’s involvement in bands. “I like drums, and people were asking me to join,” he said. “It’s a good way to make friends.”

Tom Bozzuto, a Riverview resident, supports his 15-year-old son, Nahemiah, in his love for drums. Bozzuto views it as an investment in both his son’s development and community building. “The whole environment is appealing,” Bozzuto said.

“Treay’s cool and young, and when he’s done with practice, he invites everyone to hang out. When TC Drumline practice is over, the community building continues.”

In a region known for its large homeschool population, Caldwell emphasized that TC Drumline prepares students to continue their musical journey into their high school years and beyond.

“We do everything a normal marching band would do,” Caldwell said. “We’re starting to travel, to participate in competitions, and I know that many homeschooled kids might not have the opportunity to do something like that.”

Caldwell’s own drumline experience informs his understanding of what students gain from participating in TC Drumlines. “I learned the importance of teamwork,” he said. “If I sound bad, then my section sounds bad, and that affects the entire drumline. You want everything to be clean.” He also highlighted the lessons of discipline and self-discipline and the commitment required to uphold the standards of the group. “If I want to live up to the name on my shirt, I need to put in the work and practice to be the best I can be behind the scenes.”Ultimately, Caldwell said he believes that participation in TC Drums fosters confidence, excitement and a deeper understanding of music. “Drum line teaches players about notes, rudiments, cadences, rhythm and sound,” Caldwell said. “The end goal is to create a love for music that lasts a lifetime.”

For more information, contact Caldwell at 813-750-3839. Visit TC Drums on Facebook and Instagram.