Three’s company in Bermuda Avenue Triangle

By LOIS KINDLE

The Pelican Players upcoming production of Bermuda Avenue Triangle is sure to tickle your funny bone when two widows are shuttled off to a Las Vegas retirement condo by their well-meaning daughters.

At first, Fannie and Tess are none too thrilled. But when a smooth-talking gambler named Johnny struts into the picture, their golden years take a turn toward the wild side. Think spandex, sass and a serious dose of late-life liberation.

“They go from losing their zest for life to living their lives out loud,” said director James Williams. “Audiences will enjoy its juicy story line, adult humor and killer one-liners. It’s the kind of show where you will laugh until you cry.”

All performances of Bermuda Avenue Triangle will be presented at the Veterans Theater, Kings Point North Clubhouse, 1900 Clubhouse Drive, Sun City Center. Show times are 6:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 1; 1:30 and 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 2; and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 3. The doors open 30 minutes before curtain.

Tickets are on sale now at the Kings Point Box Office between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and they’ll also be sold at the door. Evening performances are $16, and matinees are $13 for cabaret style and bleacher seating. Correct change is appreciated. BYO drinks and snacks.

Bermuda Avenue Triangle is the second main-stage production offered this year by the Pelican Players Community Theater of Sun City Center. Written by Academy Award-nominated playwrights Renee Taylor and Joseph Bologna, known for Lovers and Other Strangers, this hilarious comedy is filled with the duo’s signature wit and theatrical bravado, including a spirited swirl of ethnic banter, emotional fireworks and bold humor, tackling head-on the topics of aging, sex and identity.

The cast includes Carol MacAlister as Fannie Saperstein, Barbara Boyle as Tess La Ruffo, Kevin Steinke as Johnny Paolucci, Diane Keyes as Angela Bruno, Dawna Gantvoort as Rita Gangi, Paul Ansell as Rabbi Levine and Bob Horvath as Officer Chubbs.

Stephen Preuss is assistant director and Ruth Lake, the stage manager.

Founded in 1981, the Pelican Players Community Theater, a 501(c)(3) organization run solely by volunteers, promotes the dramatic arts by staging productions and educational activities. All profits go to the Pelican Players Scholarship Fund, which is administered by Community Foundation Tampa Bay to benefit local students pursuing the arts.

Based in the community of Kings Point in Sun City Center, its members come from all over the South Shore community. Its current board of directors includes Rick Swenson, president; Ruth Lake, vice president; Kevin Steinke, treasurer; Shirley Walker, secretary; and Barbara Boyle, Sue Bernagozzi and Julie Ramsey, directors.

For more information, visit https://www.pelicanplayersscc.org/ or email pelicanplayers.rep@gmail.com.