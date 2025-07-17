The GOAT Plumbing Co. – service with heart and purpose

By LOIS KINDLE

When plumbing issues arise at home, peace of mind starts with hiring licensed experts who know how to keep your system running safely and smoothly. From tiny drips to major disasters, the pros at The GOAT Plumbing Company are trained to fix, maintain and/or upgrade the plumbing in your residence with expertise and a personal touch.

“Everything we do has a purpose, and we do everything with heart,” Heather Mershon, co-owner of the Riverview-based business, explained. “Beyond that, what makes us different is that all our team members are CPR and first-aid certified for both infants and adults, we carry NARCAN on every truck, and we’re trained to identify human and labor trafficking. There’s no greater love for a community than to save the life of a neighbor.”

The GOAT Plumbing Company specializes in residential plumbing, offering a wide range of services, including leak detection and repair; faucet, sink and fixture installation; shower and bathtub repair or replacement; toilet repair and installation; water heater installation/maintenance; garbage disposal repair/replacement; pipe repair, replacement and re-piping; drain cleaning and unclogging; water filtration system installation; water heater installation; septic line cleaning; and weekday emergencies.

“Our philosophy is for our team members to have a work-life balance,” Mershon said. “Our last service call is at 5 p.m., and our plumbers stay until the job is done. There’s no on-call or weekend work.”

The Riverview office, which has 20 employees, is at 4029 Crescent Park Drive. Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, it serves customers throughout all of Hillsborough County.

Riverview resident Tammy Dellifield is one of them.

“I’ve called them two times, once to fix a bathroom shower faucet and (the next time) to replace an outdoor spicket my husband broke while mowing the lawn,” she said. “The service was outstanding. The spicket was considered an emergency, and their response was immediate. They replaced it, patched the stucco and cleaned up everything after they were done.

Dellifield called the company and its service exceptional and added, “I recommend it 1,000%.”

Ronnie Graves, also of Riverview, agrees. She’s used The GOAT Plumbing Company several times.

“They repaired a spicket outside my home, a leak under the kitchen sink and an issue with the toilet in my master bathroom,” she said. “They’re just fabulous. A person answers when you call. They’re very friendly, very efficient and very reasonably priced. When they say they’re coming, they’re coming.

“I have a photo of their business card in my phone and have sent it to at least a dozen people,” she continued. “Everyone who’s used them has been very pleased.”

In addition to the Riverview office, The GOAT Plumbing Company has service locations in Ft. Myers and Carmel, Ind., plus a call center in Union County, Ohio, where Mershon’s son and the business’s co-owner, Alex Harrison, lives.

The Goat Plumbing Company is a member of the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce and other area chambers.

“When (Mershon and her company) joined the chamber last year, she became deeply committed to and passionately involved with the community,” said Melanie Davis, its executive director. “She has a really big heart. This will be the second year her company has signed up to sponsor the Ruskin Seafood Festival.”

To schedule a service appointment with The GOAT Plumbing Co., call 813-438-4628, and for more information, visit https://www.thegoatplumbingcompany.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/thegoatplumbing/.