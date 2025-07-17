SCC man loses hundreds of thousands in romance scam

By LOIS KINDLE

It began in 2022 with an unsolicited message on social media from a woman striking up a conversation with a lonely man. As their messaging grew more frequent and personal, the man – a resident of a local assisted living community – began to fall in love.

Unbeknownst to him, the affection he felt was being carefully manipulated by the caller. He was being targeted by an experienced scam artist – a man posing as a woman, whose sole aim was to exploit his trust and drain his finances.

As the “relationship” deepened, the scammer began talking about market trends and personal investments. He shared screenshots flaunting his crypto profits and encouraged the man to use his (the scammer’s) broker to set up an account.

After his initial investment of few hundred dollars, the elderly man began sending larger sums to an account he believed was growing. The website looked convincing, as his balance climbed with each transfer.

But it was all a façade.

When the senior finally tried to withdraw money from the so-called “crypto broker,” the truth unraveled: the account was fake, and the website he’d been sending money to didn’t exist.

A concerned friend contacted Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy Jeff Merry, who went to see the man in person.

“He was confused, embarrassed, hurt and extremely upset. He didn’t know where to turn,” Merry said. “I helped him gather his documentation and convinced him to file a report.”

This led to the arrest of 37-year-old Otiz Swinton Jr., a convicted felon with a history of targeting elderly residents. Swinton had previously served six years in prison for debit and credit card fraud, involving Aston Gardens residents.

Released last spring, Swinton Jr. was arrested again in May by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for scamming the elderly man out of more than $800,000.

After posting bond, he was rearrested in June and is now being held without bond. He faces 20 pending charges, each carrying a potential sentence of five to 30 years, Merry said. The investigation remains active.

Merry added that Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and HCSO Sheriff Chad Chronister have prioritized this case.

“These predatory schemes rob our residents of the security and financial stability they’ve spent their lives building,” said Chronister in a June news release. “Those who deliberately prey on the elderly are the worst kinds of criminals as they exploit vulnerability, trust and, often, isolation for personal gain. We will continue to pursue anyone who targets our seniors with every resource at our disposal.”

Romance scams are especially cruel and heartbreaking.

According to Merry, they leave behind more than empty bank accounts. Victims often spend months, even years, investing themselves and their finances in what feels like a genuine, loving relationship. When the truth comes out, they’re devastated by the emotional betrayal and financial loss, which sometimes involves their entire life savings.

If you or someone you know has been or is being victimized by a scammer, call Merry or Ashley Stewart, community service aide, at 813-242-5515 for support and help filing a report. Their office is at 948 Cherry Hills Drive, Sun City Center.

On weekends, call the District IV Command office at 813-247-0455.