Obituaries for the week of July 17, 2025

Sandra J. Fanello

Sandra Jean Fanello, age 76, passed away peacefully at home on July 4, 2025, surrounded by her loving husband and devoted friends. She was born on January 19, 1949, in Flint, Michigan. She is preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Winnona Caldwin. She is survived by her husband, John; son, Scott, of Denver, Colorado; daughter, Stacy, of Arlington, Texas; and newborn granddaughter, Alessa, of Denver, Colorado.

She and John loved to travel. After they retired, they purchased several RV’S and lived in one for over five years as they traveled with her cousin to various states, visiting family and friends along the way. After moving to Sun City Center, they went on many cruises and traveled to multiple countries for several years. Sandy loved exploring all the new places, and she saw so many in her journey, creating beautiful memories along the way. Sandy loved her home state of Michigan and always took an opportunity to return to visit. She loved the beach. She loved watching sunsets. She and her husband John loved to take nightly golf cart rides and watch as the sun would set.

Sandy was a devoted wife and mother who met many friends along the way. She cherished her many friendships. She moved various times to several states in support of her husband, a former government employee who held various assignments during his career. Sandy was loved by everyone she ever met and will be sorely missed. She had the rare gift of making everyone feel seen, valued and safe. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date.

Frank J. Fogel

July 1, 1937 – June 20, 2025

Frank J. Fogel, of Sun City Center (SCC), FL, and formerly of Philadelphia, PA, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2025, after a brief stay in hospice. Frank was born on July 1, 1937, to Rose and Frank Fogel. After graduating from St. John the Baptist Boys High School of Manayunk (Class of 1955), he went to work for Bell Telephone of Pennsylvania in mail operations and moved into management as his career progressed. This is where he met his wife, Mary, and retired in 1992 after 38 years. Frank was active in the community and in the SCC Men’s Club.

He was pre-deceased by Mary, with whom he had moved to Sun City in 1999 to enjoy the Florida sun and lifestyle, and is survived by his children, Jef Fogel (Lori) and Joyce Logan. He was the grandfather of Ryan Fogel, Connor Fogel, Tommy Logan and Olivia Logan. He also has a brother, Donald Fogel (Dottie), who resides in Virginia.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Sun City Center Community Association (Florida Room), from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Frank’s memory to the National Kidney Foundation.

Clifford E. Schaefer

Clifford Edward Schaefer, age 79, of Sun City Center, FL, was welcomed into the arms of God on June 6, 2025.

Cliff was born and raised in Queens, NY. He earned his LPN certification, specializing in psychiatric and end of life care. Later, his passion for cooking took his career in a different direction. As a graduate of the Cordon Bleu of Paris and New York, with certifications in both Italian and French cooking, Cliff and his partner, John Guistiniani, opened the exclusive Restaurant Eleanor in Brooklyn, NY.

The adventure was just beginning; he would later relocate to Miami Beach; Passadumkeag, Maine; Williston, Florida; and, finally, to Sun City Center, FL. Cliff was a dedicated servant of God, devoting himself to spreading the Word in everyday life.

Clifford was predeceased by his mother, Eleanor Kaiser Schaefer; his father, Clifford A. Schaefer; and a sister, Geraldine “Gerry” Halagarda, of Woodhaven, NY; as well as his best friend and brother in Christ, John Guistiniani.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7

James E. Jones

James E. Jones, 84-years-old, of Sun City Center passed away on July 2, 2025, with his beloved wife, Romaine, by his side.

James was born in Ferrellsburg, WV, to James N. and Ethel Jones. He worked as a supervisor for Eastern Associated Terminals in Tampa, FL, for 30 years and owned Box Office Videos in Wimauma, FL. He was devoted to his family as a husband, father and grandfather (Grampy). His memory will be cherished always, and he will remain forever in our hearts.

James is survived by his loving and faithful wife, Romaine, of 66 years; his sister, Sue (Pete) Leto; his loving children, son, David (Rhonda) Jones, daughter, Gwen Almand, and daughter, Shelli (Jim) Fanning; his loving grandchildren, Lisa Tutor, Shannon Mangrum, Shaun (Nikki) Tyra, Jared Almand, Brittany (Michael) Dennis, Tanisha Jones, Cassidy (Tyler) Chambers, Connor and Colby Fanning; great-grandchildren, Jayce Tutor, Maddie (Presley) Free, Kaeghan Ehrenberg, Abbey, Brayden, Liam and Elianna Tyra, Emmersyn and Hudson Dennis, and Brecken Chambers.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hospice and Comfort Keepers of Sun City Center.