TEKED rolls to the rescue to fix any bike

By LOIS KINDLE

Anthony Hernandez, owner of TEKED Mobile Bike Services, has always been passionate about bicycles. He began riding them at age 5 and, as a teenager, took up mountain biking. After countless falls and muddy scrapes, he discovered his true joy lay more in working with his hands to fix bikes.

Today, as the proud founder and owner of TEKED Mobile Bike Services, Hernandez, 29, brings both heart and hands-on expertise to every tune-up and repair.

His journey to launching the company began with a single bike – his own.

“At first, I worked on my bike and then the bikes of friends,” he said. “I studied bike shops for five years and decided I could bring quality repair services straight to the customer by going with a mobile business plan. Everything just grew from there.

“I bought an empty trailer in Georgia and, over time, built its interior as I could afford it,” he continued, estimating he spent nearly $30,000 to complete his full-service, mobile bike shop. “I lived with my parents in Wimauma and worked out of my car until it was ready.”

In 2019, Hernandez moved his trailer over to Apollo Beach and based it out of the Apollo Beach Racquet & Fitness Club parking lot.

Either there or parked in front of a customer’s home, he offers a full array of bike repair and maintenance services: new tires, brake and seat adjustments, tune-ups, comfort or performance enhancements – you name it. In addition to repairs and maintenance, he assembles bikes and conducts manufacturer’s inspections to ensure warranty compliance.

Hernandez charges $25 to evaluate any standard bike, $35 for an e-bike. Repair costs depend on the specifics of each job.

He’s licensed to diagnose and make repairs by the following e-bike manufacturers: Bosch, Fazua, Shamano E-Tube, Mahle, TQ and Sram Powertrain.

He repairs other e-bikes, too, but does no soldering or computer manipulation.

“I’ve used Anthony’s service and would strongly recommend it to all bicyclers,” said Apollo Beach resident Bill Collins, who encouraged Hernandez early on to support the community’s cycling needs. “All you do is set an appointment, and he comes right to your driveway. There’s no hauling your bike in the car.

“A tune-up is a great way to spiff up your gears, brakes and tires. Anthony can do it all. You’ll be amazed at the awesome workshop he has in that trailer. Give him a try. You won’t be disappointed!”

TEKED hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Appointments are required.

South Shore, Brandon, South Tampa, Channelside, Bradenton, Palmetto and Ellenton are within its service area.

For an appointment or more information, email tekedmbs@gmail.com or call 813-995-4537.

Sharing his passion

Hernandez wants youngsters to enjoy cycling, too.

Invited by his friend Tyler Sultenfuss, whose family owns the Apollo Beach Racquet & Fitness Club, he began teaching on-site, summer Learn to Ride classes at its Learning Academy for kids ages 4 to 13 in 2019.

Over the years since, the program has taught 200 youngsters to ride bikes without training aids. And thanks to the Learning Academy’s VPK program, Learn to Ride is now offered year ’round.

It’s open to the public and includes two hour-long classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m. for kids ages 6 and younger and 3 to 4 p.m. for those ages 7 and older.

“We can teach 80% of participants within two hours to ride,” Sultenfuss said.

The cost is $40 for the two hours of training.

To sign up your child, book online through the club’s Life Learning Academy by visiting https://www.abkidscamp.com/add-ons/ or calling 813-641-1922.