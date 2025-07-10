Obituaries for the week of July 10, 2025

Leroy Calvin “LC” Register

Leroy Calvin “LC” Register was born on October 6, 1959, in Donalsonville, Georgia, to Betty Miller and LB Register. At a young age, he moved to Tampa, FL, where he was raised and educated in the Hillsborough County school system. On Tuesday, July I, 2025, LC passed away peacefully, entering eternal rest with the Lord.

LC was a skilled brick mason who worked in the construction industry for many years. Known for his easygoing spirit and sense of humor, he found joy in the simple pleasures of life – listening to old school music, playing cards and spending time with those he loved.

LC is preceded in death by his grandparents, Henrietta and Willie Frank Register, and Lula and Clifford Williams Sr., and his father, LB Register.

He leaves to cherish his memories, daughter, Betty (Dont’a) Abner; son, Leroy Calvin Register Jr.; grandchildren, Tony R., Tony C., Dont’a, Damarcus and Danaziah; great-grandchildren, Kemundrey and Sereyah; mother, Betty Miller; siblings, Glenda Register and Johnny Register; nieces and nephews, Achilles (Twanya), Alexis (Sean), Marcus, Trevor, Rhyon, Sanaa, Saxton, Jaiden, Violet, Harlem and Tre’ ya; aunts and uncles, Gail Williams, Linda Bailey, Clifford (Debra) Williams Jr., Carlton (Dana) Williams, Jerry Moore and Gloria Moore; special family friends, Michael and Penny Williams; and a host of family, friends and loved ones.

William Michael Bates

With heavy hearts, we share the passing of William Michael (Mike) Bates of Sun City Center, FL, on June 5, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Mike was born and raised in Tampa, FL, to Max and Mary (nee Luke) Bates.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce; his son, Robert, and daughter-in-law, Karen; and his grandsons, Shaun, Daniel and Owen. Mike will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Mary; his son, Jason; and his sister, Barbara Ecenia.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the compassionate ICU nurses at St. Joseph’s South for their exceptional care and support during this difficult time.

In accordance with Mike’s wishes, no service will be held.