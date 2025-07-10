HCA Florida Healthcare opens new ER in Apollo Beach

By LOIS KINDLE

HCA Florida’s Apollo Beach 24/7 ER at 5485 U.S. 41 N is now open, ready to serve your family with expedient and compassionate care.

“We saw the need for emergency services closer to home in the Apollo Beach area and invested more than $14 million to bring them to this rapidly growing community along U.S. 41,” said HCA Florida South Shore Hospital CEO Cathy Edmisten.

“This new ER also brings additional workforce here.”

Edmisten, a registered nurse, is delighted it’s finally opened. A high number of patients are expected to be seen at this location.

“If I was still practicing, this is where I’d work,” she said, beaming from ear to ear. “This ER has 11 total beds, a private triage area, nurses’ station, large trauma room for life-threatening emergencies and 10 exam rooms – all with the latest technology. Everything done in a hospital emergency room can be done here, even delivering a baby.”

HCA’s Apollo Beach ER offers full services by board-certified, HCA Healthcare-employed ER physicians and team of highly trained registered nurses. The facility has its own X-ray, CAT scan and ultrasound imaging services, advanced patient monitoring equipment, an ultramodern, in-house lab and 24/7 security.

It also includes a dedicated pediatric treatment room (including bravery certificates for kids) and an exam room outfitted for patients of size, with specialized equipment supporting up to 1,000 pounds. There’s another that’s designed as a behavioral safe room for someone going through a mental health crisis.

“My goal is ensure our skilled team is ready to take excellent care of this community,” said Kelly Burnett RN, manager of emergency services. “My nurses are truly some of the best.

“If it were closer to home, I would bring my loved ones to a freestanding ER anytime,” she said, noting her seven years of experience working in one. “There’s less wait time, and we can relieve some of the burden on our main campus ER.”

While urgent care clinics handle a wide range of nonemergent medical issues, standalone ERs are equipped and staffed to treat more serious – sometimes life-threatening – conditions. These include chest pain, stroke symptoms, severe bleeding, head trauma or difficulty breathing.

If it’s a concern you’d typically take to your primary care doctor but can’t wait, urgent care is the right choice. For anything sudden, severe or potentially life-threatening, head to the ER or call 911.

HCA Florida Apollo Beach Emergency is an extension of HCA Florida South Shore Hospital’s emergency services. HCA’s Apollo Beach ER is only 3.8 miles from South Shore Hospital in Sun City Center, but patients who need hospitalization can choose to go anywhere for additional care.

For more information, call 813-922-7850.