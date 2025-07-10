Florida’s ‘Save the Bees’ specialty license plates

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

The long-awaited approval for “Save the Bees” specialty license plates in Florida is now official, generating excitement among local beekeepers and environmental advocates.

Florida legislators in 2020 authorized 41 new specialty plates, including the “Save the Bees” plate, sponsored by the Florida State Beekeepers Association (FSBA). To initiate production, 3,000 pre-sale voucher orders were required. The FSBA was tasked with securing this investment within two years, a deadline that was extended two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bert Blackburn and Rein Verbeek, president and treasurer of the Tampa Bay Beekeepers Association, confirmed that the deadline for pre-paid vouchers was met in June. “Many, many, many thanks to everyone who made this come to fruition,” the FSBA announced on its website. “On Monday, June 2, the final of the 3,000 pre-sale vouchers needed to get the plate in production were purchased.”

The honey-colored “Save the Bees” specialty plate is expected to be available at tag offices by Oct. 1. The initiative aims to raise awareness about the critical role bees play in the global food supply.

Local beekeepers emphasize the importance of honeybees in pollinating many crops, with approximately one-third of the world’s food supply reliant on their efforts. An EarthDay.org report highlights that annual losses of honeybee colonies have averaged 40 to 50 percent over the past decade, driven by factors such as colony collapse disorder, climate change, certain pesticides and habitat fragmentation. This year, researchers project that declines could reach up to 70 percent, with some estimates as high as 90 percent.

At the July 4th festival at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, Verbeek expressed concern over the ongoing crisis. “We lost another immense number of bees this spring for reasons that have not yet been fully explained,” he said. “We’re talking about millions of hives that have been lost throughout the United States alone. We’re in a critical situation with bees.”

Proceeds from “Save the Bees” plate sales will provide a steady income stream for the FSBA, enabling continued funding for honeybee research and education. This includes member-directed research and support for the Honey Bee Research and Extension Lab at the University of Florida.

“If local clubs host an educational seminar or other worthy project, they’ll be able to apply for help with funding to make beekeeping more accessible,” added Verbeek, an FSBA district representative.

Florida currently offers more than 100 specialty license plates, supporting various causes and interests. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) oversees the application process, approval and issuance of these plates.

As of July 1, there were 2,281,348 specialty plate registrations in Florida, including for Save Wildlife Florida, Family Values, Trees Are Cool, Support Home Ownership for All, and the Fraternal Order Of Police.

Florida’s number one specialty plate is Endless Summer (141,762), followed by Helping Sea Turtles Survive (112,091), University of Florida (92,975), Miami Heat (87.490), Florida State University (69,508), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (61,443) and Vets of the U.S. Armed Forces (53,052). According to FLHSMV officials, rounding out the Top 10 specialty plates in Florida are Save The Manatee (52,947), Walt Disney World (51,997) and Protect Wild Dolphins (50,342).

In addition to the “Save the Bees” plate, production also is moving forward for specialty plates supporting Margaritaville, Protect Biscayne Bay, Protect the Gopher Tortoise and Inter Miami CF. Plate redesigns are planned for Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Orlando Magic and New College of Florida, which has recently undergone significant political and social changes, following a controversial takeover by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2023.