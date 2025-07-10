Home » Elmira’s Wildlife Sanctuary to host Discount Tour Day
Elmira's Wildlife Sanctuary to host Discount Tour Day

by theObserver

By LOIS KINDLE

Come experience Elmira’s Wildlife Sanctuary during its special Discount Day, Sunday, July 13, and meet its 30 exotic animals at reduced admission prices.

During the first six months of 2025, Elmira’s rescued three young lions, four wolf hybrids, four red foxes, a bobcat and a serval. These new arrivals joined 17 other animals already living at the Wimauma-based sanctuary, including two tigers, two wolf hybrids and three lemurs; five birds, a grizzly bear and a melanistic leopard; a bobcat, Savannah cat and sulcata (African-spurred) tortoise.

One of the two remaining tigers at Elmira’s cools off while playing with an enrichment toy called a bobbin at Elmira’s Wildlife Sanctuary in Wimauma.

Lionesses Ariel and Safari, both 3, came to Elmira’s earlier this year from a facility in north Florida that closed due to its owner’s health issues.

Brownie, an aging brown lemur, living out its days at Elmira’s Wildlife Sanctuary in Wimauma, enjoys an afternoon snack provided by one of the volunteers.

“Discount Day is an opportunity for members of the local community to see 30 exotic animals, learn about their unique needs and understand the challenges they face in the wild,” said Robin Greenwood, CEO and president of Elmira’s. “We provide each of them a safe place where they can live out the rest of their lives in comfort and dignity.”

The young lions, a male and two females, came from a closed facility in north Florida. The wolf hybrids and foxes were rescued from what Greenwood described as “a horrendous situation” in Zanesville, Ohio, and the bobcat and serval were placed by Florida Fish and Wildlife.

Elmira’s tour prices have been lowered to $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for children 12 and under during Discount Day. The roughly one-hour, guided educational tours are offered every 30 minutes between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Walk-ins are accommodated on a space-available basis; however, to avoid a wait, it’s recommended you reserve your tour in advance at www.elmiraswildlife.org/.

This beautiful serval, named Akira, a wild cat native to Africa and one of the more unusual exotic animals at Elmira’s, was brought to the sanctuary this year by Florida Fish and Wildlife.

Lucy, a 21 year-old melanistic leopard who was owner-surrendered to Elmira’s as a bottle-fed cub, plays with an enrichment toy. Leopards can live 25 years or more in captivity when they have consistent access to food, veterinary care and protection from threats they face in the wild.

Phoenix, one of the six wolf hybrids, also known as wolf dogs, is now free to roam at Elmira’s Wildlife Sanctuary in a large new play yard, courtesy of the Ellsworth and Mabel Simmons Foundation. Four were recently among 400 animals rescued by the Humane World for Animals from a fur and urine farm in Zanesville, Ohio.

A golf cart is available for guests with mobility needs who request assistance in the comments when they make their reservations.

Every dollar raised on Discount Day helps cover the daily care, medical needs and feeding of Elmira’s animals.

Elmira’s Wildlife Sanctuary, 13910 Seminole Trail, Wimauma, is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing continuing lifetime care and enrichment for wild animals in need of safe, forever homes.

ELMIRA’S WILDLIFE SANCTUARY PHOTOS
Stanley, a 13-year-old, 450-pound grizzly bear who came to Elmira’s Wildlife Sanctuary as a cub from a facility in Florida that didn’t have a bear license, is always a tour favorite.

It’s staffed by roughly 30 active volunteers who dedicate themselves to the year-round care of these animals, help maintain the property and its enclosures, host tours and support fundraising events.

Getting there
Elmira’s is located off U.S. 301, south of Sun City Center and north of the Manatee County line. If you’re heading south, turn left onto River Road. If you’re driving north, turn right.

Take the second right onto Seminole Trail, and Elmira’s will be just over a mile on the left.

Ignore your GPS if it tells you to turn off U.S. 301 onto Surona Road.

For more information, to volunteer or donate, visit www.elmiraswildlife.org/ or Elmira’s Facebook page, email info@elmiraswildlife.org or call 941-776-8975.

