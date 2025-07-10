Elmira’s Wildlife Sanctuary to host Discount Tour Day

By LOIS KINDLE

Come experience Elmira’s Wildlife Sanctuary during its special Discount Day, Sunday, July 13, and meet its 30 exotic animals at reduced admission prices.

During the first six months of 2025, Elmira’s rescued three young lions, four wolf hybrids, four red foxes, a bobcat and a serval. These new arrivals joined 17 other animals already living at the Wimauma-based sanctuary, including two tigers, two wolf hybrids and three lemurs; five birds, a grizzly bear and a melanistic leopard; a bobcat, Savannah cat and sulcata (African-spurred) tortoise.

“Discount Day is an opportunity for members of the local community to see 30 exotic animals, learn about their unique needs and understand the challenges they face in the wild,” said Robin Greenwood, CEO and president of Elmira’s. “We provide each of them a safe place where they can live out the rest of their lives in comfort and dignity.”

The young lions, a male and two females, came from a closed facility in north Florida. The wolf hybrids and foxes were rescued from what Greenwood described as “a horrendous situation” in Zanesville, Ohio, and the bobcat and serval were placed by Florida Fish and Wildlife.

Elmira’s tour prices have been lowered to $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for children 12 and under during Discount Day. The roughly one-hour, guided educational tours are offered every 30 minutes between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Walk-ins are accommodated on a space-available basis; however, to avoid a wait, it’s recommended you reserve your tour in advance at www.elmiraswildlife.org/.

A golf cart is available for guests with mobility needs who request assistance in the comments when they make their reservations.

Every dollar raised on Discount Day helps cover the daily care, medical needs and feeding of Elmira’s animals.

Elmira’s Wildlife Sanctuary, 13910 Seminole Trail, Wimauma, is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing continuing lifetime care and enrichment for wild animals in need of safe, forever homes.

It’s staffed by roughly 30 active volunteers who dedicate themselves to the year-round care of these animals, help maintain the property and its enclosures, host tours and support fundraising events.

Getting there

Elmira’s is located off U.S. 301, south of Sun City Center and north of the Manatee County line. If you’re heading south, turn left onto River Road. If you’re driving north, turn right.

Take the second right onto Seminole Trail, and Elmira’s will be just over a mile on the left.

Ignore your GPS if it tells you to turn off U.S. 301 onto Surona Road.

For more information, to volunteer or donate, visit www.elmiraswildlife.org/ or Elmira’s Facebook page, email info@elmiraswildlife.org or call 941-776-8975.