Creative Junk Therapy turns trash into treasure for creatives and makers

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Creative Junk Therapy was out in force, with its owner and volunteers turning waste into wonder with visitors young and old at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds this month.

This nonprofit in southeast Hillsborough County is part of a growing network of “creative reuse centers” across Florida and the nation, providing an essential resource for makers seeking affordable art, craft and teaching supplies, especially in today’s inflationary climate.

The organization embodies the principle that “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” working to reduce landfill waste while promoting the “reduce, reuse, recycle” conservation ethos.

But there’s more to the name as it relates to the nonprofit Karen Koseck, an accountant for more than 30 years, founded days before the coronavirus pandemic shutdown in March 2020.

“Part of the reasoning behind our name is the therapy you get when you get lost in craft and creation,” Koseck said. She calls it the “ta-dah!” moment, when what emerges from trashed but upcycled art and household waste gives way to a piece of art ready to gift, display, sell, share and treasure. As Koseck put it, “Everybody needs a ta-dah.”

At the second annual Catch the Spirit & Celebrate America 4th of July Festival, Kosack donated her time, as did a handful of Creative Junk Therapy volunteers.

Trevor Hansen, inspired by his wife Heather to get involved, said he likes “taking resources that other people discard” and turning them into “magic” through the creative arts.

His mother-in-law, Melodie Free, gave a similar assessment, as she was busy with kids at the arts and crafts tables, presented by the Florida Conservation Coalition, which was founded by Betty Jo Tompkins, a past Riverview Key Citizen.

“I love interacting with the kids and showing them how to create, using all the different materials that they can use around the home, instead of just throwing them away,” Free said, as kids used cut-out photos from magazines to turn bottle caps into necklaces.

As for her part, Lori Clites said she comes from “a crafty family” and at Creative Junk Therapy makes and offers classes in “junk journals.” Toward that end, she uses discarded junk mail, Amazon bubble mailers, doilies, magazine clippings and more. As she put it, “a little bit of everything and anything you can think of.”

Creative Art Therapy operates from its storefront at 772 West Lumsden Ave. in the La Viva Plaza, not far from the Brandon Exchange mall off Interstate 75. At that location since 2021, the nonprofit draws people from throughout the Tampa Bay area, including regulars from Riverview, Ruskin, Sun City Center and Wimauma, for discounted arts and crafts supplies, classes, camps and events.

This month online, a variety of classes are being promoted, including watercolor painting, mandala mirrors, “UV Resin Jewelry and Keychains,” crocheting, drawing, acrylic painting, sea glass art, ceramics clay pottery and sculpting.

Upcoming events include the Upcycle Camp, Aug. 4, for ages 14 and up; the ongoing Parents Night Out – Crafty Kids Night Camp, on the first Friday of each month; and the Recreate Camp for ages 7 to 12, set for July 28 to Aug. 1.

Creative Junk Therapy relies on donations and encourages community members to get involved. The center provides a space for makers to create, support, showcase and sell their work on consignment. Koseck promotes the center as a “unique junk shop,” “creative space” and “reuse resource,” with the motto “Imperfection is Our Specialty.” She urges people to reconsider what constitutes waste, highlighting the variety of items accepted, including office supplies, traditional arts and crafts materials, party supplies, unconventional art supplies and e-waste.

The Repurpose Project, based in Gainesville, supports similar initiatives across Florida, listing Creative Junk Therapy among like-minded centers in Jacksonville, Kissimmee, Melbourne, North Miami, Orlando, Port Charlotte and Riviera Beach. Its website is www.repurposeproject.org/. For more information about Creative Junk Therapy, including its offerings and donation details, visit www.creativejunktherapy.org/.