Once a nurse, always a nurse

By LOIS KINDLE

For many, nursing is a calling that never truly fades, and that’s certainly true for Georgana Collins.

Originally from Pittsburgh, she earned her degree as a licensed practical nurse at Waynesburg Technical College in Waynesburg, Pa., in 1971. She immediately put her education into practice at Green County Memorial Hospital, working with post-op patients on its medical/surgical floor for three years.

Her husband, Jack, decided to apply for work in a Bethlehem coal mine, so she decided to accompany him. He didn’t get a job, but she did – as a nurse who went into the mine. She was given a $200 stipend to buy a hard hat, steel-toe boots and dungarees and paid $20 an hour for full-time work, plus benefits. (She was making $5.25 an hour at the hospital.) After OSHA training, she was placed on the midnight shift. Having second thoughts, she was determined to do it and show her coal mining relatives she had the right stuff.

In addition to her nursing duties, she was required to work on a training crew dragging wire and using a sledge hammer to finish tearing down walls the men had started.

After two months in the pitch-black mine and continuous harassment from male workers, she decided the job wasn’t for her and walked out of the mine on a 20-degree slope ramp. She drove her blue Pinto to the hiring station and turned in her resignation.

When she got home, Collins learned the mining company had called to offer her husband a job, which he worked until the mine closed 19 years later.

Back above ground

Collins returned to a hospital setting for seven years, working nights in the neurology unit at a 750-bed teaching hospital at West Virginia University in nearby Morgantown, W. Va.

“I worked the worst of the worst cases, patients on ventilators or trach tubes and others who were paraplegics and quadriplegics,” Collins said. “It taught me so much about compassion and sympathy for both patients and their families. It was especially heartbreaking seeing young people who took unnecessary risks that changed the course of their entire lives.”

In 1993, after the coal mine shut down, Collins and her husband packed up and moved to Apollo Beach, where she worked for more than three years as a floor nurse at South Bay Hospital in Sun City Center and then became community liaison for House Call Home Care. After six years there, she moved on to become administrative assistant for six years at Sun City Center Senior Living, aka Pacifica.

Her journey next led to Hanson Services, a privately owned in-home healthcare agency, where, as an LPN, she became administrator and worked with contracted CNAs (certified nursing assistants) for 22 years.

In 2023, Collins retired.

Home for 62 days, she began wondering what to do with herself.

“I felt I had too much to offer,” she said.

The SouthShore Chamber of Commerce offered her a part-time position for eight hours a week as community liaison, and then she decided “to do her own thing” and opened her own business as a nurse concierge and patient advocate.

Still making a difference

Licensed, bonded, insured, CPR-trained and background checked, Collins charges reasonable rates to visit patients in their homes as necessary (PRN). She offers a range of professional services, including medication management and blood pressure monitoring. Additionally, she provides social and emotional support, as well as transportation and accompaniment to medical appointments, where she takes comprehensive notes and communicates effectively with families. She advocates for patients during emergency room visits, collaborating with families, making informed recommendations and assisting with discharge plans. She also offers placement consultations and assistance with transitions to assisted living or skilled nursing facilities. She’ll even prepare light lunches if she’s working at the time they’re needed.

“No elderly person should ever go to the emergency room alone,” Collins said. “They need someone to advocate for them. They’ve sent people home with discharge instructions and that’s it, leaving them feeling lost and not knowing where to turn.

“There are so many gaps in healthcare, insurance changes, early discharges these days,” she added. I help people sort through it all.”

“Georgana is very genuine, caring, kind and compassionate,” said Janice Bayruns, owner of FirstLight Home Care. “I’ve known her for 25 years. “She’s funny, engaging and loves helping others. Everyone loves her.

“Health care is a very serious industry, but Georgana finds balance by seeing all sides of it, including humor and joy.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Collins, email geo.collins204@gmail.com or call 813-557-6683.