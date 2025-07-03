Obituaries for the week of July 3, 2025

Oscar Milton Kramer

Oscar Milton Kramer, age 87, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away on June 17, 2025. Born in Washington, DC, on June 4, 1938, he was the youngest son of Isadore and Rebecca Kramer, Jewish immigrants from Poland.

After earning his undergraduate and master’s degrees in electrical engineering from George Washington University, Oscar worked as an engineer for NASA, General Electric and the US Postal Service. His engineering expertise contributed to the global tracking stations that supported the Apollo moon missions, and he played a key role in the development of the barcode reader technology that revolutionized the sorting of mail and the scanning of retail items for purchase. Oscar married Judy Lieberman in 1963, and they had three children, Andy, Paul and Amy, whom they raised in Silver Spring, Maryland. He was a lifelong learner, and his creativity and insatiable curiosity were expressed in his wide-ranging pursuit of hobbies. In his younger years, he was an avid cyclist who completed a 100-mile “century” bike ride.

He and Judy loved to travel, visiting Europe, China and Israel, and they took their children on many memorable camping trips in the family’s trailer. At Sun City Center, where he and Judy moved in 2002, he participated in the woodworking Sawdust Engineers and the SCC Computer Club (the self-styled “Geeks”), and he played leading roles in the synagogue and Unitarian Universalist congregation, even as he cultivated new skills, taking sewing classes, learning to cook and performing magic.

Oscar was deeply committed to community and public service in both Maryland and Florida. He was an officer in the Coast Guard Auxiliary, a mathematics tutor and an active member of the Democratic Party. An enthusiastic ham radio operator, he provided crucial emergency communications at local hospitals during hurricanes in Florida. Oscar was known for his playful sense of humor and storytelling skills, enthralling generations of children, nieces, nephews and grandchildren, with his bedtime tales and “Billy stories.” He will always be loved by his wife; children and their spouses, Dana, Melinda and Rob; and his grandchildren, Dell, Max, Jayden, Zoe and Ava. He will be deeply missed, and his memory will be a blessing to all who knew him.

Carol D Block

Carol D Block, age 89, of Sun City Center, FL, (formerly of Key Largo, FL) passed away on June 10, 2025. Carol was born in Brooklyn, NY, on Sept. 7, 1935, and lived in New York until she moved to Key Largo, FL, in 1969.

A dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Carol is preceded in death by her former husbands, Mike Block, Edmund Duffy and Thomas McKinley.

Carol was a passionate volunteer for the Sun City Emergency Squad for over 10 years. She also served on the Sun City Center Security Patrol and volunteered at LifePath Hospice Sun City Center.

Carol was a passionate card player and was the director of the Key Largo Bridge Club for over 20 years. She also volunteered for the Key Largo Cub Scouts.

Carol is survived by her children, Edward McKinley, Caryn McKinley Troxell and John Duffy. She is also survived by her step- children, Barbara Duffy Spencer, Janet Luongo, Cameron Kayce, Ellen Block, Karen Engwall and Doug Block.

She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, David Luongo, Lindsey Eagar, Michael Troxell, Keala McKinley, Marley McKinley, Gavin Duffy and Garret Duffy and her great-grandchildren, Hannah, Tatum and Emery Eagar and Blake, Barrett, Zana and Daisy Troxell.

A celebration of life will be August 16 in Sun City Center between 4 and 5:30 p.m. in the Atrium’s Florida Room.

Phyllis Marie Crippen

October 2, 1940 – June 15, 2025

Phyllis Marie Crippen, age 84, passed away peacefully at home on June 15th, 2025, in Gibsonton, Florida, surrounded by her devoted soulmate, Claude Gates, and her loving family.

Born on October 2nd, 1940, in Midland, Michigan, to Carl Hyatt and Letha Whittington, Phyllis was a true farm girl raised in Merrill, Michigan. The values she learned growing up—hard work, resilience, generosity and resourcefulness—defined the way she lived her life. She never wasted a thing and could make anything from scratch. She raised three children in Sanford, Michigan, and built a home grounded in love and strength.

Phyllis was a deeply involved grandmother who never missed an opportunity to show up with love, support and pride.

She was the proud matriarch of her family—the one everyone turned to for love, guidance and comfort. She was always thinking of others and was the first to offer a helping hand. Whether family, friend or stranger, she greeted everyone with warmth and compassion.

She dedicated many years of her life to the hospitality industry and retired from the Sanford Eagles Post 3677, where she worked as a bartender. Her vibrant, friendly personality made her beloved by coworkers and customers alike.

Phyllis had a zest for life and loved camping, baking, crocheting and traveling. She became a snowbird later in life, trading Michigan winters for the Florida sunshine before making Florida her permanent home. She adored lying in the sun, listening to country music and flipping through her favorite magazines. Whenever she had the chance to go for a boat or motorcycle ride, her eyes would light up with joy. And if there was a dance floor nearby, you could bet she’d be on it—dancing brought her so much happiness.

Phyllis had an incredible memory and a sharp eye for detail. She often said she should’ve been a detective, and anyone who knew her agreed—she had a knack for putting the pieces together, remembering every birthday and keeping tabs on all things family.

She was a beautiful woman, inside and out, with a vibrant soul and an infectious energy. She had countless friends and a magnetic presence that made everyone feel like they were part of something special. She was observant, social, kind and full of life—a true force of nature.

Phyllis was first married to John Albert Crippen (1939–1997), and later to Clare S. Morrow (d. 2013). In her later years, she found a deep and abiding love with her soulmate, Claude Gates.

She is preceded in death by her son, John W. Crippen (1960–2021), and sisters, Carolyn Toner and Mary Babcock.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Rick Crippen and Tina Evans (Scott); her grandchildren, Kristie Crippen, Shannon Bognot (Patrick), Michael Crippen (Tehya), Sean Evans (Tina), Chelsey Crippen, Richard Crippen Jr. and Kyle Evans (Lauren); and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Lester Hyatt, and step-sisters, Ruth Woolard, Wanda Tessen, Grace Spann and Jane Swanson.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 1st at 3:00 PM at Midland Memorial Gardens in Midland, Michigan.

Her legacy is one of love, laughter, strength and generosity. As the heart and soul of her family, Phyllis leaves behind a lifetime of cherished memories and a lasting imprint on everyone who had the honor of knowing her.