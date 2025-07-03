Lightning ‘hero’ grant, fall golf tournament to support Hillsborough County Veterans Helping Veterans

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

The Summerfield Crossings Golf Club is set to host the 10th annual golf tournament presented by Hillsborough County Veterans Helping Veterans, led by a Riverview man who this year became the 624th recipient of the Lightning Community Hero award.

The award program, funded by Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeffrey Vinik and his wife, Peggy, and presented by Jabil, has reportedly distributed $23 million to more than 600 unique nonprofits through the 2020-21 season, recognizing 420 heroes at home games at the Amalie Arena in Tampa.

In 2021, the Viniks announced an expansion of the program, committing an additional $10 million over the next five years.

During the Lightning’s game on March 17, Mike O’Dell was recognized as the 624th community hero. He chose Hillsborough County Veterans Helping Veterans (HCVHV) to receive proceeds from the $50,000 prize.

O’Dell serves as president of the nonprofit he founded, which provides emergency assistance for Veterans in need, addressing issues related to shelter, transportation, food, clothing and utility expenses. Reflecting on the journey that shaped his commitment to service, O’Dell shared in a 2022 interview that he struggled to find his purpose after leaving the military.

“I came from a big family of people serving, and I’ve always had an emptiness about me because I wasn’t able to retire from the military,” he explained. “That was my plan when I went into the military, to serve a long time.”

But fate intervened when O’Dell suffered severe knee injuries in a training accident less than two years after he enlisted in 1971 as a 17-year-old high school graduate in Cold Spring, N.Y. After his discharge, O’Dell said he felt lost until he discovered his calling to help fellow Veterans, a commitment he has maintained through HCVHV for more than 20 years.

Veteran Joe Eletto, who serves as secretary on the HCVHV board, said he has known O’Dell for roughly 20 years and understands his dedication to serving Veterans in need.

“It’s inbred in us in the military, to watch your fellow soldier’s back,” Eletto said. “And now that we’re in civilian life, it’s our job to take care of fellow Veterans. If they don’t have a place to sleep, if they don’t have a job, we’re here to help them get back on their feet.”

Toward that end, Eletto said, $5,000 from the Lightning grant is earmarked for Veterans Outreach Court, which offers an alternative to the traditional court system for legal issues, such as misdemeanor warrants, fines, legal fees, misdemeanor court costs and ordinance violations. The registration period for the next Veterans Outreach Court, scheduled for Friday, Nov. 7, runs through Oct. 22. For more information, contact the public defender’s office at 813-277-1364.

An additional $5,000 from the grant is designated for the Emergency Care Help Organization (ECHO), which assisted in writing the nomination for O’Dell and HCVHV. ECHO shares a similar mission, in that it provides food, job resources and support to neighbors facing emergencies.

As preparation continues for the 10th annual Hillsborough County Veterans Helping Veterans Golf Tournament, organizers seek players and sponsors. The shotgun start is set for 8:15 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 27, at Summerfield Crossings Golf Club in Riverview at 13050 Summerfield Blvd.

There are 13 sponsorship levels available, ranging from $250 for a Hole Sponsorship to $5,000 Medal of Honor Sponsorship. The cost to play is $135 for an individual and $540 for a foursome.

“This is our main fundraiser,” Eletto emphasized, “so it’s very crucial to have a strong turnout.”

For more information, visit Hillsborough County Veterans Helping Veterans on Facebook, call 813-450-9082 or email hcvetshelpingvets@gmail.com/.