Legacy and history recalled as Lennard family supports namesake scholarship

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Standing on what was once the Bryan-Lennard homestead in Riverview, Jeremy Lennard expressed his gratitude for the scholarship established in memory of his father, Earl Lennard.

“Posthumously, he’d be honored,” Jeremy Lennard said, when asked about the Dr. Earl J. Lennard Scholarship, launched in January 2020, just one month after his father died at the age of 77, following a long illness. “But as a humble man, if Dad were still alive, he would want it named after someone else.”

Lennard spoke June 24 at The Barn at Winthrop, a theatre and event space at Bloomingdale Avenue and Watson Road, within the Winthrop neotraditional community. He noted that through marriage, the Bryan homestead from the 1880s became the Lennard homestead as well.

“Many years ago this is where it all started,” Jeremy Lennard said. “The Bryans and Lennards have always been pillars of this community, and my dad’s desire to give back through scholarship and service is something I’m honored to support.”

The scholarship program, initiated by the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce and managed by the Riverview Woman’s Club, is partially funded by proceeds from the 50-50 raffle held at monthly chamber meetings. The June 24 meeting was hosted by the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce, formerly known as the Riverview chamber, which is set to merge in July with the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce.

Joining Jeremy Lennard at the June 24 luncheon were his wife, Rebecca; his sister, Catherine “Missy” Lennard; and his mother, Annabel Lennard. Collectively, Missy, Jeremy and Rebecca have dedicated nearly 90 years to the Hillsborough County School District, where they’re set to start the 2025-26 school year in August.

Jeremy Lennard and his wife work at Bloomingdale High, while Missy Lennard serves as a regional superintendent, having previously been principal at Stowers and Mintzelementary schools, in Lithia and Brandon, respectively.

Jeff Campbell, a former board member of both the Riverview and Brandon chambers and now president of the Central Hillsborough County Chamber, reported that the 50-50 raffle raised approximately $400, about double the usual amount. He attributed the increase to the Lennard family’s presence and remarks and to the folks in attendance who share a respect for history and a memorable connection to the Lennard family.

Among those present was Jim Johnson, the namesake of the community room at the Riverview Public Library, who recalled that Lennard was his teacher at East Bay High. Johnson worked 43 years at Mosaic, including as a public affairs coordinator, and was deeply involved in community service and volunteer work. He is a past honorary mayor for Gibsonton and Riverview and served as president of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce, for which he remains a board member emeritus.

Lennard himself began his journey in the Hillsborough County School District as a student at DeSoto Elementary School in Tampa. After his family moved from Palmetto Beach to Palm River, he enrolled in Palm River Elementary School. He graduated from Brandon High in 1960, as East Bay High had not yet been built. Later, as a young teacher at East Bay High, Lennard taught a course titled, “Problems of American Democracy.” Among his many school district positions, he taught and supervised agricultural education.

Lennard retired at age 63 as superintendent of schools, during which time district officials had built and renovated more than 90 schools. He later came out of retirement to serve as Hillsborough County supervisor of elections, winning an elected term after being appointed by then Gov. Charlie Crist to fill the position left vacant by the untimely death of Phyllis Busansky. Lennard served also as a long-time member of the Hillsborough County Fair board and is the namesake of Lennard High in Ruskin.

“Earl had a teacher’s heart,” Campbell said, reflecting on Lennard’s enduring legacy. He recalled a lunch he shared with his son, an aspiring teacher, who received sage advice from Lennard. “He told my son to get certified in more than one subject area and he did. My son got his first teaching job at Lennard High, and that’s just icing on the cake.”

Regarding the Lennard family’s invitation to the June 24 luncheon, “We wanted to honor Earl the right way for all that he did for this community,” Campbell said. “The Lennard family was present to share with luncheon attendees what the scholarship means to them.”

To be eligible for scholarship consideration, a senior must live in Riverview or have a family member in good standing with the chamber or Riverview Woman’s Club. The scholarship is for students seeking post-secondary studies at colleges, universities and technical colleges for workplace readiness.

According to past remarks by Donna Fore, co-founder of the Riverview Woman’s Club, the Dr. Earl Lennard Scholarship program is shaped by Lennard’s philosophy of “giving back to local students, who are more likely to return home to work and contribute to the community.”

Fore emphasized that Lennard not only was a good friend and stellar educator but also a knowledgeable historian. “If you wanted to know something about Riverview or about someone who grew up here, he was the person to ask,” she said.