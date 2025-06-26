Support requested for huge back-to-school event

By LOIS KINDLE

Hillsborough County Public Schools begins the 2025-2026 school year Aug. 11, and now more than ever some families will need help supplying their kids with back-to-school supplies.

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center will host its 3rd Annual Community Back-to-School Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 26 in its Life Enrichment Center at 1971 Haverford Ave. It’s reaching out now to community residents and businesses for donations of school supplies or cash to purchase them.

Organizer Victoria Sorensen, SCC UMC’s director of ministry, is depending once again on community-wide support.

“As we approach our 3rd Annual Community Back-to-School event, I’m hopeful it will be another great success, aimed at preparing local students for the 2025-2026 school year. I love being a member of a caring and loving community that always comes through to help our younger generation flourish.”

So when you’re out and about in the coming days, consider picking up any of the following school supplies: paper, pens, folders, backpacks, binders; notebooks; highlighters, crayons or markers; glue, tape, calculators, erasers; sharpies; composition books, children’s scissors and the like.

Last year, 1,076 schoolchildren from 13 schools were served.

This year students from 16 South Shore area public schools will benefit: Sumner, Spoto, Lennard, East Bay and Aquilla J. Morgan high schools; South County Career Acceleration Academy; Eisenhower Exceptional Center, Eisenhower and Shields middle schools; Apollo Beach, Corr, Cypress Creek, Reddick, Ruskin, Thompson and Wimauma elementary schools. The Boys and Girls Club in Wimauma will also benefit.

The huge effort will feature free school supplies; backpacks; Bombas socks; lunch of hot dogs, chips and water; Preserve Vision eye exams; and Mission Smiles dental checks, fluoride treatments and hygiene kits. The BayCare Kids Mobile Medical Clinic is returning to offer free school physicals, hearing tests and vaccinations for eligible children up to age 18, provided registration is completed by July 14 by calling 813-554-7242.

A child must be Medicaid eligible and have no health insurance or be an American Indian or Alaskan. A parent or legal guardian must accompany the child, and the latter must have a notarized guardianship letter and photo ID. Whether or not the child will be receiving shots, his or her most current immunization record must be provided.

Both English and Spanish will be spoken at the event. All leftover supplies will be donated to Inspira Tampa Bay and/or area food pantries.

Partnering South Shore houses of worship have committed resources for the event as of this writing: Sun City Center United Methodist Church, Beth Israel Jewish Congregation of Sun City Center, Calvary Lutheran Church, Prince of Peace Catholic Church and St. Andrew Presbyterian Church.

In addition, these South Shore-based organizations and businesses will also be involved with supplies, volunteers or donations: Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce, CarePatrol, the George Mercer Brooke Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution; Girls of the World Inc.; HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Jack’s Shack, Kings Point North and South clubhouses and Kings Point Pickleball Club; Kiwanis Club of SouthShore (free books), Sun City Center/South Shore Lions Club and the SCC UMC Friendship Circle.

Others include Feeding Tampa Bay (food), the Lord’s Lighthouse (Spanish translators), Rotary Club of South Shore; BayCare Community Health (adult blood pressure screenings); Gannon University Speech, Language, Pathology Department; the Nearly New Shop; and Interfaith Social Action Council of SCC.

Any form of help is appreciated. If you’d like to volunteer, make a tax-deductible donation for the purchase of additional supplies or drop items off at the church (if possible, by July 13), contact Sorensen at victoria@sccumc.com or at (813) 634-2539, ext. 1010.

Checks should be made payable to SCC UMC with “for school supplies” in the memo field.

These funds are totally used for that purpose, Sorensen said.