Plan aims to keep Balm Boyette Scrub Preserve ‘thriving and healthy for years to come’

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Management plans aimed at ensuring the Balm Boyette Scrub Preserve remains vibrant and healthy for decades to come highlight the significant impact of growth on scrub ecosystems in south Hillsborough County.

The land management and land use plan reviews and addresses urbanization challenges, including those arising from high-density residential developments, which restrict the conditions necessary for conducting prescribed burns to maintain specific habitats.”

Additional challenges involve managing invasive species and collaborating with local agencies to ensure the long-term health of the preserve in the face of increasing urban pressures.

County officials every 10 years update the Balm Boyette Scrub Management Plan. It notes that the 4,870-acre preserve is within the Alafia River watershed of south-central Hillsborough County, approximately 5 miles southeast of Riverview.

Purchased between 1992 and 2005 through Hillsborough County’s Jan K. Platt Environmental Lands Acquisition and Protection Program (ELAPP), the preserve is owned by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (3,595 acres) and Hillsborough County (1,275 acres).

Within its borders, the preserve is home to 11 different types of habitats that represent the diverse ecosystems that were once common throughout the central region of peninsular Florida, which includes Tampa, Lakeland, Kissimmee and Orlando.

“Among these 11 habitats are some of the largest intact and contiguous patches of scrub and scrubby flatwoods remaining in Hillsborough County,” notes the county’s management plan. “Most of these natural communities are relatively undisturbed and support a diverse array of native plant and animal species.”

Aside from its conservation value, sections of the preserve have been utilized for hiking, biking, and wildlife and habitat viewing. To that end, officials say the preserve serves also as “an outdoor classroom to educate people about Florida’s unique species and habitats, ecology and the challenge of managing nature preserves in a rapidly urbanizing environment.”

A public meeting on the management plan update was set for Tuesday, June 24, at the Riverview Public Library. The opportunity to engage virtually was available as well on the Hillsborough County Engagement Hub, where residents can find a link to the 100-page management plan.

Officials say the plan, comprised of several sections, “addresses strategies to keep the preserve thriving and healthy for decades to come.”

As of June 23, 42 hub comments were posted. One respondent suggested a “transformative land use plan” that would allow for “a climate-controlled glass atrium café and botanical space, designed as a peaceful haven for students, digital workers and families to connect with nature without disturbing it.” Additional features for the proposed volunteer-led venture included, “controlled, rotating vendors” offering “affordable, eco-conscious goods, with no loud music or permanent stalls, just peaceful, intentional interaction.”

In response, and in capital letters to express his deep concern, a respondent said, “Do not touch the land. Construction disturbs nature regardless of what you’re building.”

David Kemper, as vice president of trails and advocacy for the SWAMP Mountain Bike Club, said, on behalf of club members that he “would like to reiterate our appreciation for our partnership with

Hillsborough County,” calling the Balm Boyette Scrub Preserve, “an extremely valuable asset.”

“The natural surface mountain bike trails offer some of the best riding/recreational experience in the region and the state,” Kemper said. “We hope that these trails can be maintained in perpetuity.”

A self-described club member issued a similar sentiment. “I volunteer with the volunteer trail builders multiple times each year, and it’s a great way to feel like I’m giving back,” the respondent said. “SWAMP mountain bike club does a wonderful job of advocating to the volunteers about the importance of being good guests at the preserve.”

Kemper offered support as well for “any potential plans” for restrooms in the trailhead area, as well as for a network of natural surface trails to connect south county preservation areas. He noted in particular, the Balm Boyette scrub, Alafia River State Park and the Stacy R. White Nature Preserve, also in Balm.

Overall, the majority of the 42 comments called for preservation, for reasons that included “vital refuge for native plants and wildlife” and as a counter to unabated growth and development.

“Keep the land as natural as possible to protect the plants and animals who call it home,” one respondent said. “We already have too much development in the area. We need to conserve whenever and wherever possible.”

Indeed, preserve acreage “should not be sacrifice to developers,” said another respondent, as it “contains some of the largest tracts of undisturbed scrub land that is vital to the survival of certain species of flora and fauna not found elsewhere.”

For more on the management plan and input, visit https://www.publicinput.com/t08185/.