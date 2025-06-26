Obituaries for the week of June 26, 2025

Jack W. Duncan

1939 – 2025

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Jack W. Duncan, who left this world peacefully on the morning of May 30, 2025. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, he has gone home to be reunited with his beloved family who preceded him—his parents, brother, sister, nephew and many more who were waiting to welcome him.

He is survived by his wife, Betty, his steadfast partner, best friend and confidant of 65 years; their child, Leigh Anne; their cherished grandson, John David, and his sister, Robin Garnand. He will be remembered with love and profound respect by many extended family members, dear friends and former students.

Born in Saltville, VA, in 1939, Jack lived a life defined by service, integrity and quiet strength. He proudly served in the U.S.

Army as a member of the 82nd Airborne Division before beginning a career in federal law enforcement. He worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Washington, D.C., before relocating to Florida, where he went on to enjoy a long and distinguished career with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

A proud Florida State University alumnus, he completed his degree while simultaneously teaching criminology at Tallahassee Community College—an achievement that exemplified his dedication to education and mentorship. His students appreciated not only his deep knowledge of the field but also his memorable “debriefing sessions,” where real-world experience met classroom insight in ways that stayed with them long after graduation.

Though he called Tallahassee home, his impact reached far and wide. He was always there for friends, especially those of his children, offering guidance, support and his signature dry wit. He loved his city, his Seminoles and his routines, especially his weekly lunches with John David, filled with stories, jokes and heartfelt connection.

In his earlier years, Jack found joy on the golf course, in the dugout coaching softball and alongside Betty as they traveled together, making memories across the country. In recent years, physical limitations kept him close to home—but now, he is free once more.

His was a life well-lived, marked by loyalty, wisdom, quiet humor and unwavering devotion to the people he loved. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

At this time, no memorial service has been scheduled. The family is taking time to reflect before making plans, and your thoughts, prayers and shared memories are deeply appreciated.

Allen Heimbold

Allen Heimbold, 83, from Sun City Center, passed away on May 10, 2025. He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Betty Lu Mitchell Heimbold, and a grandson, Garrison Heimbold. Allen was preceded in death by his son, Kurtis, and siblings, William Lewis Heimbold, John Robert Heimbol and Katherine Elizabeth Heimbold Hutchinson.

Allen graduated with his bachelor’s degree from Moorhead State University and his master’s degree from Xavier University. Besides serving in the Army and Ohio National Guard, Allen was an educator as a teacher, coach and principle within the Goshen and Clermont County school districts in Ohio.

Allen was active politically in the Republican clubs in Clermont County, Ohio and SCC. He played the washboard with the Front Porch Pickers, served as president of the fishing club, was active in the Interfaith Council of Sun City Center and attended Trinity Baptist Church.

Please join us for the Celebration of Life service to be held on July 5, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, SCC.

William Edward Whitford Jr.

William Edward Whitford Jr., “Bill,” passed away on June 12, 2025, at the age of 86. Bill was born in Durham, North Carolina, and attended Duke University prior to joining the United States Air Force where he served as a navigator. Bill was predeceased by his wife, Margaret, of 63 years. Bill and Margaret shared three children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Bill had a fierce love for his family, knowledge and exploration. He excelled in his career and personal pursuits with a spirit of adventure. Throughout his career, Bill lived and worked with his wife Margaret and family in multiple cities across the United States. Bill always found joy in immersing himself in and appreciating the culture and vibrance of each place.

His spirit extended to his dedication to community service, most recently as a volunteer with the Sun City Center Emergency Squad, alongside his wife Margaret for many years.

Bill loved sailing and spent a good deal of time traveling the Caribbean by boat with life-long friends and teaching his children to sail on the waters of the Long Island Sound.

Among his favorite pastimes was star gazing, where he spent time with his family, sharing his knowledge of constellations and navigation.

Bill was known for his wisdom, kindness and willingness to help others. He will be celebrated not only for his achievements but for the relationships he nurtured and the joy he brought to those around him.

A memorial will be held on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at the Sun City Center Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m.

Memorial donations in his honor may be made to the Sun City Center Emergency Squad, 720 Ray Watson Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573.

Sandra L. Wieland

Sandra L. Wieland, 89, of Apollo Beach, FL, passed away June 16, 2025. Born on July 15, 1935, in Buffalo, New York, she graduated from the University of Buffalo (cum laude) in 1957 with a major in nursing. She had a successful nursing career, retiring in 1987 as a health services administrator at Beechwood Nursing Home.

Sandra married the love of her life, William E. Wieland Jr., on Oct. 4, 1958. In 1987 they moved to Apollo Beach, FL, enjoying a fulfilling retirement. They traveled all over the world and enjoyed boating in the Florida sunshine. She was a charter member of the Apollo Beach Yacht Club and served as secretary and rear commodore. She was an avid tennis player and played to the age of 80 at the Apollo Beach Racquet Club.

Sandra is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, William E. Wieland Jr.; her children, Diane Livesay, of Tampa, FL, and David (Richelle) Wieland, of Peachtree City, GA; as well as four grandchildren, Edward Livesay, Andrew Livesay, Zachery Livesay and Kathryn Wieland. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Luella Roesch; her brother, David Roesch; and son-in-law, Edward Livesay.

A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 30, 2025, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Sun City Funeral Home, 1851 Rickenbacker Drive, Sun City Center, FL.

James A. Brandt

James A. Brandt, age 94, entered eternal life, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Sun City Center, FL. He was born April 25, 1931, in Chicago, IL. He graduated from high school and attended college. He served in the Naval Air Reserve. He began his working career being a salesman, selling telephone equipment in Wisconsin and Michigan. He retired from Cable Constructors, Inc. in Iron Mountain, Michigan, in 1994, after being employed as chief operating officer for several years. He was active in several activities at Freedom Plaza, where he and his wife lived, such as theatre productions, chorus and other committees.

James Christian faith was extremely important to him. He was a member of the Gideons International for over 30 years. He helped to establish the Dickinson County Humane Society in Michigan. James loved his family and enjoyed camping with his wife in their RV. He enjoyed singing duets with his wife, Ruth, to honor his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Ruth (Ratcliff)Brandt, of Freedom Plaza; his precious daughter, Elizabeth (Kevin) Raihala, of Duluth, MN; loving stepdaughter, Pamela (Scott) Trask, of Iron Mountain, MI; son, Jim Brandt (Gina Givogre), of Fairfield, CT; stepsons, Daniel (Gabriella)Slater, of Kingsford, MI, David Slater of Monterey, CA (and former wife, Donna), of Lansing, Michigan; Theodore Slater (Ashleigh), of Casa Grande, AZ; brothers-in-law, Donald Ratcliff, of Sun City Center, FL, and Paul Ratcliff of Toccoa, GA; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. James was preceeded in death by his parents.

A service of remembrance was held at Freedom Plaza Retirement Community in Sun City Center, Fl. on June 11, 2025.

Richard J. Holshue, Jr.

Richard J. Holshue Jr., 69, passed on May 20, 2025. “Rick” was proceeded by his father, Richard “Dick” Holshue; mother, Joan Holshue; brothers, Stephen and Daniel Holshue.

He is survived by brother, Jack Holshue; sisters, Diane Holshue Drake, Margaret “Peggy” Holshue Williams and Judith Holshue; along with several niece’s, nephew’s and cousins.

Rick served in the Navy from 1976 to 1979 at the rank of E3MRFN/Machinist-Fireman.

Services will be held at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, 10118 St. Stephen’s Circle, Riverview, FL, on Friday, June 27, at 11 a.m.

Donald K. Faron

Donald K. Faron, a beloved husband, stepfather, grandfather and friend, passed away on May 21, 2025, at the age of 83, in Sun City Center, FL.

He was born on Nov. 2, 1941, in Millbury, MA; he was an Army Veteran and a graduate of University of Mass (School of Agriculture). He dedicated his career to public service through the Massachusetts Division of Parks and Recreation and retired as chief of recreation for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

In retirement Don embraced his passions fully – especially fishing, horse racing and playing golf with his wife Erma and his close friends at the Renaissance Golf Club in Sun City Center, FL. His easygoing nature made him fun to be with and endeared him to everyone he met.

Don is survived by his wife, Erma (Bayle); stepdaugters, Karol McIntosh, Debra Carroll, Christine Clifton; stepsons, Robert Mason and David Mason; as well as 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Don’s memory may be made to the Sun City Center Emergency Squad, an organization he deeply respected and supported.

William S. Crenshaw Jr.

William “Bill” Samuel Crenshaw Jr., 71, of Ruskin, FL, passed away May 18, 2025, at South Shore HCA Hospital after a long, brave fight with colon cancer. Born in Tampa, FL, on Nov. 24, 1953, Bill began his first career operating heavy equipment for his dad around age 10. His dad taught him that he could do anything and that mindset followed him through the rest of his life. He was the owner of a very successful stevedore business, as well as several other companies, including tropical fish farms. Bill enjoyed country music and western movies. He enjoyed learning new things and was a self-taught computer geek.

Among his many interests, he enjoyed the outdoors, especially freshwater fishing and hunting. Bill had a Christian upbringing and loved the Lord deeply. Helping people with compassion and an understanding ear were just a small part of his personality. He loved his children very much and prayed that each of them would have joy, love and peace follow them all of their lives.

He was preceded in death by his much loved and respected parents, Joyce L. Crenshaw (Buzbee) and William Samuel Crenshaw Sr.; his younger sister, Roxanne Crenshaw Schetter; and his beloved uncle, Robert “Bob” Buzbee. Survivors include his faithful and loving companion, Kelly Kiffer, as well as, Amber Graves (Steven); his children, Sean Crenshaw, Leah Martinez (Josh), Bradley Crenshaw, Brandon Crenshaw and Mike Kinner (Celia); his beloved niece and nephew, Crystal and Cayn Schetter; and his oldest sister, Joy Amaismeier; along with several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bill’s final arrangements were handled by Zipperer’s Funeral Home with a special thank you to them for their compassion and help. There are no celebrations of life or services scheduled at this time