‘Celebrate America,’ July 4th festival and drone show, returns to Hillsborough County Fairgrounds

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

The Fourth of July festival and drone show at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover is back, with organizers promising the event will be “bigger and better” than last year’s debut.

“That’s right, we’re back bigger and better, and well on our way to establishing a long-standing community tradition,” said Betty Jo Tompkins, a member of the Hillsborough County Fair Board of Directors and a self-described fairs and festivals aficionado since childhood. “In addition to more festival activities, the drone show is larger, with more patriotic light displays choreographed to music.”

“Catch the Spirit and Celebrate America Fourth of July Festival” is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. on July 4, approximately one hour after the final floats and units pass in the historic Greater Brandon Fourth of July Parade, which is said to have debuted 68 years ago.

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. at the corner of Lumsden Road and Parsons Avenue, hosted by the Greater Brandon Action Network (GBAN). The organization traces its roots to the Community Roundtable, founded as the Roundtable Charities of Greater Brandon Inc., commonly known as the Presidents Roundtable. Established more than 65 years ago by greater Brandon and Riverview area business owners and leaders, roundtable members aimed to better understand how businesses could support nonprofits in their mission-driven work.

Festival activities leading up to the 9 p.m. drone show include the Pet Costume Parade and the Little Mister & Miss Firecracker Pageant, both of which require pre-registration due to limited spots. Additionally, there is a watermelon eating contest and a contest for the best red, white and blue 4th of July costume. Other attractions include a beer tent, an antique car show and live entertainment, featuring Adam Landry, Harlequin and Ridge Country.

Day-long activities include crafts and food vendors, a Kid Zone with petting zoo and inflatables, and displays of vehicles used by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Hillsborough Fire Rescue. Horses and riders with HCSO’s Mounted Posse will also be at the fairgrounds, .

Revelers planning to attend the drone show are encouraged to arrive by 8 p.m. However, guests arriving earlier could help alleviate pre-show traffic congestion. The drone show after party will wrap up the 10-hour festival, which concludes at 11 p.m.

A significant benefit for families during inflationary times is the $15 entry fee per vehicle. “That’s per carload,” Tompkins explained. “While there is a parking fee, there’s no admission fee, meaning a family of five pays $3 each to attend the festival and drone show.”

Tompkins, founder of the Florida Conservation Coalition (FCC), highlighted her group’s sponsorship of the watermelon eating contest and the fruit’s importance to Florida agriculture. According to reports, Florida produces between 950 million and 1 billion pounds of watermelons annually, accounting for roughly one-fourth of the nation’s total production.

“That makes Florida the number one watermelon-producing state in the country,” Tompkins said. “The contest also supports Fresh From Florida, a program run by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services that encourages people to eat more locally produced fruits and vegetables.”

While Tompkins said that “nothing epitomizes the Fourth of July more than eating some ice-cold watermelon,” she recognized also the paramount significance of fireworks.

Indeed, in a letter dated July 3, 1776, John Adams, the nation’s second president, wrote to his wife Abigail that future Fourth of July celebrations “ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and Illuminations, from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forever more.”

To that end, the first recorded instance of Americans using fireworks to celebrate Independence Day took place July 4, 1777, one year after the signing of the Declaration of Independence. In recent years, there has been an increasing trend to substitute traditional fireworks with drone light shows. This shift minimizes risks associated with falling debris, and injuries from mishandled fireworks, as drones do not generate smoke or debris.

“The thrilling aspect of drone shows is that they showcase all the vibrant colors and spectacle of a traditional fireworks

display but without the associated risks, such as fire hazards during drought conditions,” Tompkins said. “Our show is extensive and meticulously choreographed, featuring intricate images and scenes that evoke patriotic pride. This includes drone-created visuals that resemble actual firework displays.”

According to organizers, this year’s festival, “from the first bite to the final beat,” is supported by sponsors, including three presenting sponsors: Odiorne Insurance Agency, Auto-Owners Insurance and the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners.

Organizers encourage attendees to arrive throughout the day to enjoy festival offerings and to help reduce traffic congestion that typically occurs when arriving solely for the drone show.

“An important note for this year is that if you’re coming from south county and Brandon, heading east on State Road 60, you will not be able to turn left onto Sydney Washer Road, which is the typical way to approach the entrance to the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds,” Tompkins said. “Instead, you’ll need to continue past Sydney Washer Road, make a U-turn and then approach Sydney Washer Road from the outside lane for a right turn in.”

Tompkins acknowledged this is not an ideal solution and noted that efforts are underway to persuade state officials to approve a traffic light at the intersection of State Road 60 and Sydney Washer Road. The address for the fairgrounds is 215 Sydney Washer Road.

Visit www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com or call 813-737-3247 for more festival information, including contest pre-registration forms and a schedule of events.