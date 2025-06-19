Sun Towers DPT offers dry needling for pain relief

By LOIS KINDLE

Sun Towers Outpatient Therapy has added yet another modality for patients seeking relief for pain.

Doctor of Physical Therapy Jessica Martin is certified in a technique called dry needling to treat musculoskeletal pain and movement issues.

It involves inserting ultra-thin, solid needles into or near myofascial trigger points (knotted, tender areas that develop in muscles, which cause pain and limit mobility). Dry needling – unlike acupuncture, which originates from traditional Chinese medicine – is grounded in modern Western medical principles aimed at easing muscle tightness and enhancing function.

Knots in muscles can be caused by injuries from overuse, heavy lifting or repetitive motions; poor posture, resulting from a sedentary lifestyle and lack of exercise; tension from mental and emotional stress; or a direct injury, such as a break, tear, twist sprain or strain.

Inserting a needle into a trigger point and gently manipulating it stimulates the muscle, making it contract or twitch. This helps restore normal blood flow, flush out the area and release tension. The prick sensation can also stimulate nerve fibers, prompting the brain to release endorphins, the body’s natural pain relievers.

Safe, minimally painful and often highly effective, it’s used to treat joint pain, sprains, knee or shoulder pain, headaches, osteoarthritis, nerve-related conditions and more. Some patients find immediate relief, while others – depending on the severity of their condition and the length of time they’ve had it – require additional treatments.

Some of the benefits of dry needling include

• Reducing muscle tightness and improving range of motion.

• Decreasing pain, including referred pain from trigger points.

• Enhancing blood flow to affected areas, aiding the healing process.

While dry needling has significant benefits, it’s not recommended for people who have an intense fear of needles; those with blood disorders or who are taking blood thinners; or folks with an active skin infection, a compromised immune system or who just had surgery. It’s always best to check with a health care provider.

About Jessica Martin

Born and raised in Miami, Martin, 35, earned her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) in Tallahassee in 2016. After graduation, she passed her boards and began working as a DPT at Wilton Manors Rehabilitation in Miami. In 2020 she was named its director of rehab.

The following year, Martin moved to Riverview and joined the staff at Sun Terrace Skilled Nursing at Sun Towers Retirement Community. She became certified in dry needling in December 2024 by the American Academy of Manipulative Medicine.

“I find using these tiny, ultra-thin needles to help people decrease their pain, increase their mobility and return them to as normal function as possible so gratifying,” she said. “Going through the training was something new in the scope of my practice that I could do to help more people.”

Martin lives in Riverview with her longtime partner, Kelvin, and their 4-year-old son. She also has a 25-year-old step-daughter who lives in Tallahassee. In addition to working full-time as a physical therapist at Sun Towers, she’s an aerobics fitness instructor, who sews, cooks and has danced since she was 3.

To learn more or to make an appointment with Martin, call Sun Towers Outpatient Therapy at 813-331-3035.