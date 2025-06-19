Ramella’s Cottage Corner – a small business, big dream

By LOIS KINDLE

A cozy she-shed turned cottage market now serves as a delightful destination for some of the most irresistible homemade sweets in the area.

While still somewhat unknown, Ramella’s Cottage Corner, at 103 1st Ave. NW, Ruskin, is quickly gaining popularity for its fresh-baked cookies, brownies and tree-ripened mangoes. The Ruskin Seafood Market, Ruskin Seafood Shack and Sweet Tea Tiki Bar recently are already carrying some of its items.

“Her products are unbelievable,” said Chris Marrero, co-owner of the first two establishments. “It was a good idea for us to add a dessert, so we backed it. They’ve become a great impulse buy.”

Earl Bush, co-owner of the Sweet Tea Tiki Bar, agreed.

“We’re excited to partner up with another hometown business to keep the dream alive,” he said. “It’s important to give back and support each other when we can.”

Three years ago, Taylor Ramella and her husband, Jared, had the simple idea of making some extra cash selling sweet, juicy mangoes from the backyard tree from their front porch. The tree had been in Jared’s family for generations. Posting on Facebook to draw customers, the couple had no idea this modest start would blossom into an actual business.

At the time, Jared was just starting his life again after years of intensive physical therapy following a motorcycle accident that left him paralyzed in 2014. So while Taylor was at work and someone would come by to purchase the fruits, he handled the transactions.

In 2023, the couple started O’ My Lawn LLC, and Jared went to work full-time. That’s when their little enterprise became self-serve. Taylor left her job of eight years to help her husband’s dreams grow and focus more on their business. While handling its bookkeeping, payroll and administration, she also works part-time as a server for Stream Song Resort in Bowling Green. In her “spare” time, she perfects her baking.

Three months prior to last year’s hurricanes, homemade cookies were added to their porch inventory, and all went well until the storms hit. The porch service had to close.

“After months of uncertainty and the disappointment of major flooding during hurricanes Helene and Milton, we knew we couldn’t just give up,” she said. “That’s how Ramella’s Cottage Corner was born.”

The cottage’s grand opening was May 31, just as this year’s mangoes started coming in again.

“This little cottage is a piece of our heart, a self-serve spot where you can find fresh mangoes (seasonally), homemade cookies, brownies, candied nuts, jams, pasture-raised eggs, tallow balm and more. Every item is homemade or homegrown with love.”

Taylor said she plans to add her own muffins and coffee cakes on the weekends and, possibly, homemade bread from another cottage industry business.

The couple hope to have a child of their own, so proceeds from Ramella’s Cottage Corner are going into savings for invitro fertilization, which their insurance doesn’t cover. Taylor said doctors have given them an estimate of $28,000.

They’re hoping to start the process in September.

“We’re both working our butts off to be able to do this,” Taylor said.

Ramella’s Cottage Corner is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about the cottage itself or catering, email ramellascottagecorner@gmail.com/, call 813-352-6669 or visit its Facebook page.