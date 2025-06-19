Obituaries for the week of June 19, 2025

Kathleen Mary Johnson Attar

Feb. 4, 1940 – June 7, 2025

Mrs. Kathleen Mary Johnson Attar, 85, of La Porte, Indiana, went to be with our Lord and Savior, gaining her wings peacefully on Saturday, June 7, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Kay was born February 4, 1940, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Frank Johnson and Katherine (Fry) Johnson. She was a 1958 graduate of Elston High School in Michigan City, IN. After graduation, Kay attended Northwestern University and the South Bend Police Academy, FBI. She worked as the editor of the church column at the Chicago Daily News; held a position on the Board of Directors for Parents and Friends of the Handicapped; was a travel agent for Sun Travel Agency and was extremely proud of her many years working at the La Porte Prosecuting Attorney’s office, managing the Victims and Witness program.

On May 14, 1960, Kay married Warren J. Attar in Michigan City, IN. Together they traveled the world, enjoying all of the fine dining from country to country. They enjoyed many forms of dancing, played golf and enjoyed their Sun City Center, Florida, home for over 20 years, making many loving friends along the way.

Kay loved being a wife, mother and friend to so many who loved her dearly. She played 40 years of golf, shared many years with her Bible study groups, played cards with friends and family, and was an enthusiastic book reader. But most of all, Kay loved spending every minute with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.

Kay is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Warren; three very loved children, Steve (Vickie) Attar, Mary (Tom) Attar-Gaines, Joe (Meredith) Attar; seven grandchildren, Nicole, Danielle and Ashley Attar, Zachary and Christopher Gaines, Shelby and Riley Attar; two great-grandchildren, Hunter and Scarlett Gaines; brother, Tom Dreyer; and many devoted nieces and nephews and a large extended family.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Katherine and Chester Dreyer, Frank and Helen Johnson; twin sister, Arleen Johnson Reese; twin grandchildren, Jessica and Justin Attar; and a brother, John, at birth.

Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., LaPorte, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Parish, St. Peter’s Catholic Church, La Porte, IN, on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at the Swan Lake Cemetery, Michigan City, IN.

The family would like to give a special thank you to her devoted caregivers.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Share Foundation, PO Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371, or sharefoundation.org/.

Dolores Simon

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Dolores “Dee” Simon, 83, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, she spent many years in Roseland and Montville, NJ, where she raised her family and formed lifelong friendships. In her later years, she made the Tampa, Florida, area her home, enjoying the warmth of the sunshine. Each place held a special chapter of her life, filled with love, family and cherished memories.

She was the adored wife of Alan Simon; loving mother of two sons, Peter Unger and Donald Unger Jr. (both deceased); three daughters, Lisa Stanton, Courtney Mackin and Nicole Culley; cherished grandmother of Matt, Katie, Brad, Jack and Joseph; and proud great-grandmother of Jordyn and Brynn.

Dee will be remembered for her warmth, quiet strength and deep devotion to her family. She brought love and light into the lives of all who knew her and leaves behind a legacy of kindness, grace and generosity of spirit.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 20, 2025, in Sun City Center, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dee’s memory to the American Cancer Society.

Michael West

Michael Douglas “Doug” West passed away April 10, 2025, from an extended illness.

Doug was born April 10, 1954, in Muncie, Indiana, to Ruth and Bill West. He graduated from Muncie South Side High School in the class of 1972. His dream was always to live in California. Soon after graduation he went to California where he spent the majority of his adult life in the LA area. He came to Florida in 2004 to stay with his ailing mother in Sun City Center.

Doug is survived by his wife, Deborah K. West; Ernie Klotsch, brother-in-law; and several beloved friends in California and Florida.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bill West; his mother, Ruth West; brother, Jeff West; and sister, Susie Spence.

Doug has taken off and his life will be celebrated later this summer at his favorite camping park, Lake Cachuma, California.

Ronald J. Smith

Aug. 22, 1937 – June 7, 2025

Ronald J. Smith, age 87, of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away peacefully at his residence on June 7, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Smith was born on Aug. 22, 1937, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He honorably served his country as a member of the United States Army. Following his military service, he enjoyed a long and distinguished career as a pipe fitter and was a proud, active member of both the Pipe Fitters Union Local No. 392 and the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry of the United States and Canada. During his union tenure, he served as a board trustee for many years and worked tirelessly to protect and enhance pension benefits for his fellow union members. Mr. Smith was also a proud member of the Masonic Lodge.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Susan Smith; his children, Scheryl Hogue, Crystal Androvett, Rachel Smith and Ryan Smith; sons-in-law, Donald Hogue and Michael Androvett; daughter-in-law, Lisa Smith; and six cherished grandchildren, Justin and Danielle Hogue, Mathew, Alexandra and Evan Androvett, and Riley Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Jack Smith.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Mr. Smith was known for his passion for gardening and his deep affection for animals, particularly Golden Retrievers. His greatest achievement, however, was raising and supporting a close-knit family whose members relied on his good judgment, love and support. Family visits and festive events were frequent, and his loving family was dedicated to him until the very end. A memorial will be held in August.

Robert Maxwell Stephens

Robert Maxwell Stephens, 86, of Sun City Center, passed away June 12, 2025, at Freedom Plaza West in Sun City Center, FL.

Robert was born Jan. 6, 1939, in South Bend, IN, the son of Dalton and Marian Stephens.

He retired as a quality control manager from Clark Equipment Co. He was an avid golfer and was a past member of The Renaissance Golf Club.

Surviving are his wife Marion: sons, Jeffrey Stephens (Tina) of Statesville, NC, Bruce Stephens (Tabitha) of Statesville, NC; step-daughter, Lynn Dixon (Douglas) of Tampa, FL; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Kay.

A memorial service will be conducted at The Landmark Church, in Statesville, NC, on June 20, 2025.

Donations may be sent to Sun City Center Emergency Squad.