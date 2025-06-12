Samaritan Services president leads with passion for volunteering

By LOIS KINDLE

Larry Smith’s dedication to volunteering runs deep.

“It was just something we did – paying back, paying forward,” he said, recalling his upbringing and the example set by his parents, who were avid volunteers.

After moving to Tampa in 1958, Smith owned and operated Handyman Rent-All on Westshore Boulevard for 30 years. Alongside his wife, Mitzi, he devoted time to Meals on Wheels, the Special Olympics and other charitable organizations. His commitment extended to leadership roles in scouting, and he was elected to the Tampa City Council, serving from 1987 to 1990.

In 2015, the couple relocated to Sun City Center, following in the footsteps of his parents, who had settled in Kings Point in the 1980s.

Over the past decade, Smith has given his time and talents to numerous organizations, including the SCC Men’s Club for 10 years and counting, the SCC Community Association Board of Directors from 2017 to 2020, the SCC Beautification Committee and Samaritan Services of Sun City Center, where he has served for the past eight years.

He started as a driver and then became a dispatcher and board member two years ago. Last March, Smith was nominated and elected as the organization’s president.

“He certainly has a passion for volunteering,” said Pat Rapach, Samaritan Services’ immediate past president. “He’s community-minded, enthusiastic and loves to dive right in.”

About Samaritan Services

Founded as a 501(c) 3 nonprofit on Dec. 11, 1987, Samaritan Services has been a pillar of support in the Sun City Center community. The all-volunteer organization serves approximately 25,000 residents during peak season across Sun City Center, Kings Point, Sun Towers, Freedom Plaza and Aston Gardens.

Its mission thrives through individual donations from the community, as well as contributions and grants from local clubs, civic organizations and foundations.

What began as a modest team of 97 devoted volunteers, providing rides for residents to medical appointments, shopping centers, pharmacies and banks, has flourished into a group of 160 passionate individuals dedicated to making a difference.

Today, Samaritan Services operates two vehicles for its in-town SCC Ride services (813-633-6111) and five for out-of-town transport to medical appointments as far as USF, Bradenton and destinations in between (813-634-9283).

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, every dollar it receives goes directly toward sustaining its vital services and covering essential costs, such as fuel, insurance, licensing, vehicle repairs, office supplies, equipment and building rent.

Samaritan Services is more than a ride. It’s a lifeline, helping hand and friendly neighbor.

Additional services include Alzheimer’s and dementia respite care, which covers the cost of up to 60 hours of in-home care of a loved one by a home healthcare agency while the caregiver takes a much-needed break.

It also partners with the GFWC Sun City Center Woman’s Club and HCA Florida South Shore Hospital to provide evening meals through Meals on Wheels to residents who are unable to prepare regular, nutritious meals for themselves.

Samaritan Services provides information to the community about the program, takes RSVPs, schedules a person to pick up meals at the hospital and handles billing.

To learn more about its services, making a donation or becoming a volunteer, call 813-634-9283 or visit https://sccsam.org/.

The office at 1207 N. Pebble Beach Blvd. is open between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.