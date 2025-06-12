Obituaries for the week of June 12, 2025

Reverend William Ruben Cruz-Ginorio

Reverend William Ruben Cruz-Ginorio, 96, of Riverview, FL, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, May 31, 2025. William was born in San German, Puerto Rico, on July 31,1928. The 10th of 12 children. William received his B.A. in history from the University of Puerto Rico, followed by a Masters of Divinity from Evangelical Seminary of Puerto Rico. He was stationed in Puerto Rico while serving in the Army during the years of the Korean War. He later served as a chaplain of the VA Hospital in Rio Piedras/San Juan, PR.

William was married to Dora Margarita Ayala-Cuervos on October 22, 1952. Their Christian ministry together began in Puerto Rico by founding Iglesia Presbiteriana San Pablo. He then co-pastored two churches in New Jersey. For over four decades, “Pastor Cruz” and “Hermana Dora” faithfully and tirelessly served the physical and spiritual needs of migrant farm worker communities in the Fla. Hillsborough County area. These included pastoring Beth-El Mission in Ruskin, founding Good Samaritan Mission in Wimauma and The Lord’s Lighthouse Ministry in Ruskin, FL.

William is survived by children, Doreen, Eva, Mayda, Bill, Raul; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his wife Dora (April 29, 2024), daughter Laura (Jan 5, 2020), seven brothers and four sisters.

A celebration of life service will be held on July 26 at 2 p.m. at Good Samaritan Mission, located at 14920 Balm Wimauma Rd., Wimauma, FL.

William will be interred next to his beloved wife of 71 years at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, FL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Calvary Church Community Cupboard, one of William and Dora’s longtime partners in ministry to those in need (www.calvaryalive.org).

Alfred Longo

Alfred “Al” Longo, 82, of Sun City Center, passed away June 4, 2025, at HCA Florida South Shore Hospital. Raised in East Rockaway, New York, he graduated from Ithaca College and received his master’s degree from Hofstra University.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alphonse and Veronica Longo, and his sibling, Edwina Heinser. Al is survived by his wife, Barbara; his daughters, Dina Hansen and Kim Longo Christel; sibling, Marjorie Klein; and his two grandchildren.

Al was caring, giving and thoughtful to all he met. He loved good food, golf and traveling throughout his retirement. He was an accomplished professional musician who played with many famous people of his time and a celebrated director of fine arts who advocated fiercely for the programs he oversaw. His warm smile and intellect will be remembered by those who knew him, and he will be greatly missed.

In accordance with Al’s wishes, there will be no services, but please visit the family’s personalized online guest book, located at www.afterall.com to leave any kind words or remembrances.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to www.savethemusic.org/, a charity with a cause close to his heart.

Lawrence M. Howard

Lawrence M. Howard, age 89, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away on June 3, 2025. Larry was the cherished husband of Karen Howard and the late Florence Evelyn Howard. He was a devoted father to Sheri (Mike) Angel of Hopedale, Ohio; Randy (Ina, deceased) Howard of Piqua, Ohio; Carol (Don) Garlinger of Hopedale, Ohio; Diane (George) Coffland of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; Larry Howard (Loren Barrows) of Clermont, Florida. He was also a devoted brother to Debbie (Jack) Varble of Worthington, Ohio.

Larry will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. His greatest joys in life were his faith, family and singing gospel music with the GTL Quartet and in other churches in the Sun City Center area. He was a former deacon and member of Trinity Baptist Church. He retired from being an auditor for the State of Ohio in 1998. He loved playing softball and volleyball. Larry’s life was marked by faith, dedication and love. He will be deeply missed and will forever remain in our hearts.

Larry passed away peacefully with his wife, Karen Howard, by his side. A Memorial Service will be held in Ohio.