Obituaries for the week of June 5, 2025

Wayne L. Zellers

Wayne L. Zellers, age 87, of Sun City Center Florida, passed away on May 26, 2025.

He was born in Kewanna, Indiana on May 30, 1937. He was the son of Arthur V. and Bernice O. (Baldwin) Zellers. On June 5, 1959, he married Doris J. Kreamer in her farm home near Kewanna. Wayne is survived by his wife Doris, son Steven W. (Susan J.) Zellers, Coatesville, Indiana, daughter Susan A. (Jeffrey P.) Butler, Granger, Indiana; sister Marilyn J. Williams, Indianapolis, Indiana; brother Herbert G. (Rebecca S.) Zellers, Rochester, Indiana; five grandchildren Nicole A. and Grant S. Zellers, Mary-Kathryn “Katie” Butler, Allison M. (Nich J.) Estes, and Michael J. Butler. He was preceded in death by his parents; three half-sisters, Marjorie E. MARTIN, Virginia R. Cook and Naoma A. Seidel; half-brother Virgil R. Zellers; and sister Nedra J. Bahler.

Wayne grew up in the farming community of Kewanna, Indiana and attended the Kewanna schools, graduating from Kewanna High School in 1955. He served two years in the U.S. Army before attending and graduating from Ball State Teachers College in 1962. After college, he moved to Indianapolis and worked for Arthur Andersen & Company until 1964 and then for Citizens Gas & Coke Utility, retiring in 1994. Shortly after retirement, he moved to Bremen, Indiana until 2004 and finally settled in Sun City Center, Florida. He enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family and friends.

Wayne passed away peacefully with his wife Doris Zellers, son Steve Zellers, daughter Susan Butler and son-in-law Jeff Butler at his side.

Norma Woodward

Norma Woodward, 98, of Apollo Beach, Florida, died at Sun City Hospice House on May 16, 2025 in Sun City, Florida. She was the wife of Wilmer “Woody” Woodward, Jr. who proceeded her in death.

Mrs. Woodward, the daughter of Clyde and Emma (Wright) French, was born Nov. 21, 1926 in Mt. Olivet, Robertson County, Kentucky. She was a forthwright woman and one of the earliest homeowners in Apollo Beach, Florida, having moved in around 1960. Mrs. Woodward, along with Woody her husband, was the owner of the Golden Chariot Restaurant for many years in Apollo Beach. She was an early member of the Junior and Senior Women’s Club and Garden Club in Apollo Beach. She was a member for many years of the Foster’s Chapel Methodist Church in Robertson County, Kentucky.

Her sister Louise, brothers Stanley and Royce French preceded her in death. She is survived by a daughter, Dawn Marie Woodward of Apollo Beach, FL, two sons, Kim G. Woodward of Springfield, VA and Kerry D. Woodward of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; six grandchildren: Rachel Watson, Stephen Woodward, Nicole Tuttle, Katalina Arthur, Christopher Cheng, and Nicholas Damiano; six great-grandchildren;and one great-great-grandchild.

A small graveside service for family was held at the Battle Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana, Kentucky at 11 a.m. on May 30,2025.

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com/.