LOOSE ENDS Goodbye, sweet Shelby

Home feels much feel quieter now, as if life itself is standing still in mourning. Shelby – my constant companion, shadow and beloved canine – departed this world unexpectedly on May 21, leaving me in shock and overwhelming grief.

I know so many of you can truly relate.

Despite the trauma of the moment, Shelby’s veterinarians at Boyette Animal Hospital – Dr. Bob, Dr. Nancy and Dr. Matt – did everything possible to save her and showed us both the utmost compassion. I was grateful.

Shelby wasn’t just a pet, she was family, a steadfast presence through life’s ups and downs for nearly 14 years.

I remember when I first saw her huddled in a corner behind the counter at the former Three Legged Poodle pet store. Six months old at the time, she had been found covered in fleas, walking the streets of Wimauma. My spouse and I agreed to foster her over a long weekend and never brought her back.

I was smitten and overjoyed.

Over the years, Shelby became my confidante. She was always ready to listen intently to anything on my mind. Her presence was a comfort, her unrelenting love and loyalty a gift.

The day she passed was filled with unspeakable sorrow. Her death and its cause were revealed so suddenly, striking like a thunderbolt out of nowhere. The silence that followed felt deafening.

Shelby’s absence is now palpable in every corner of our home. The empty spot on the couch, her untouched leash by the door, those soulful eyes no longer staring – are all silent reminders that she is gone.

Despite that, her legacy lives on. Through every action, Shelby demonstrated her unconditional love and the art of living in the moment. She was such a fun and happy dog, a joyful bundle of energy who made me smile all the time. Everyone loved her.

She reveled in the simple joys of chasing a ball or a lizard, curling up by my side at every opportunity or greeting me at the door as if my return was the highlight of her day. Her zest for life was an inspiration, her unwavering devotion a solace.

I miss taking her for walks, which she so dearly loved. I miss her reaction when I asked if she wanted to go for a ride. I miss her sweet nuzzles first thing in the morning and tucking her in during our bedtime routine. Cradling her face in my hands, I’d look in her eyes, kiss the top of her head and thank her for being my angel, tell her how much I loved her and that she was best dog in the universe. Her response was always a soft kiss on my nose.

Those little moments – and many others – are what made our bond so special. I know she’ll always be with me in spirit, and our profound connection will never be broken.

Goodbye, dear Shelby. You’ll forever be my buddy, not only for the rest of this life but also in the one beyond. Rest well, my sweet girl. You are loved beyond measure and missed beyond words.

Lois Kindle is a freelance writer and columnist for The Observer News. Contact her at lekindle@aol.com.