Chambers seek early support for joint back-to-school supplies giveaway

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

School’s out, but not for long, as officials from two chambers plan now for a combined “welcome back” for teachers big on heart and low on school supplies.

For the first time, the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce, formerly known as the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce, is joining forces with the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce to provide teachers new to the area, working in traditional schools, tools of the trade that aid in the creative, teaching and learning process.

More specifically, the long-established Teaching to Excellence event, first presented decades ago by Riverview chamber officials, is merging with Classroom Connections, an event launched by the Brandon chamber two years ago. The combined event, scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 6, is five days before the official start of the 2025-26 academic year. Students return to school Monday, Aug. 11.

Beloved Riverview resident Earl Lennard, a lifelong Hillsborough County student, who rose to the ranks of superintendent of schools, was active in both chambers. Decades ago, he spearheaded the launching of both Teaching to Excellence in Riverview, as well as a Brandon chamber back-to-school breakfast, featuring the superintendent of schools at an area school. Lennard has been remembered posthumously at recent events, for his love of teaching, teachers, students and community involvement in aiding the cause of public education. As well, the Riverview Woman’s Club runs, for the Brandon chamber, a scholarship program in his name.

This year, some 300 to 400 educators are expected to attend the “Excellence in Education” combined chamber event, Aug. 6, at The Regent in Riverview, where school board member representation is expected, as well as an appearance by Hillsborough County’s Superintendent of Schools Van Ayres. The event, scheduled to run 9 to 10:30 a.m., is set to include a light breakfast and a sponsor presentation by AdventHealth Riverview hospital representatives.

Key to the undertaking is to stock classrooms with much needed supplies, including paper, composition books, folders, pens, pencils, markers, crayons, binders, crafts, stickers and more. According to Amber Aaron, executive vice president of the Brandon chamber, vendor attendees, including businesses and nonprofits, should come prepared for 400 booth visitors.

Aaron said educator invites will be handled by school principals and/or officials, who each will be charged with filling their respective lists of 10 attendees. The event is for educators new to the profession, and/or new to their schools. Eligible are elementary, middle and high schools with Riverview, Brandon and Seffner addresses, including Riverview, Spoto, Sumner, Brandon and Armwood high schools.

Open to all public schools in the respective ZIP codes, irrespective of chamber membership, the event is open also to charter and private schools that are members of either chamber or both, Aaron said.

As a board member for the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce, Ron Akers promoted the Aug. 6 event at the chamber’s May 27 luncheon.

“The teaching community does so much for the next generation of children,” Akers said. “And often they are under-supported and underpaid. Most of these teachers are using their own money to get supplies and resources for the students in their classrooms. This event is a great opportunity for us to support them, with some extra resources and supplies, for everything they do throughout the year.”

Akers added that “anyone can get involved, by making a donation at either of the offices for the Riverview and Brandon chambers.” As for what to donate, he added, “keep in mind anything and everything students and teachers will use on a day-to-day basis, including pens, papers, notebooks, composition books, markers and highlighters.”

The Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce is in the Winthrop community of Riverview, at 6152 Delancey Station St., Suite 205. The Brandon chamber is at 1463 Oakfield Drive, Suite 134.